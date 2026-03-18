‘We’re not NPP, we will kill you one time!' — Vormawor alleges threats by NDC appointees

Lead Convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Social Activist and Lead Convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has alleged that some appointees under the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government have threatened to kill him.

He claims the threats come from individuals currently in government who have warned him to stay away from their activities or risk being killed.

In a social media post on Wednesday, March 18, Barker-Vormawor said the same individuals had previously expressed fear under the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing that government as vindictive.

According to him, these persons, while in opposition, discouraged his activism and urged him to prioritise his safety because Ghana was “not worth the hustle” or dying for.

“People who when the NDC was in opposition, will call me or call friends; and tell me to stop my activism, because Ghana is not worth the hustle. Ghana is not worth dying for,” he wrote.

He added that the situation has since changed, with the same individuals now holding influential positions in government and allegedly issuing threats against him.

“Some even say to me, ‘we, we are not NPP oo. If you try your things, we will kill you one time,’” he alleged.

Barker-Vormawor expressed concern over what he described as hypocrisy and a worrying shift in attitude among political actors who once criticised intimidation but are now allegedly engaging in similar conduct.

The activist did not name the individuals involved but indicated that the development reflects broader concerns about political intolerance and threats to civic activism.