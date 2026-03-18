Celebrating Obaasima Nkosuohemaa Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko on Her Birthday – 18th March

Obaasima Nkosuohemaa Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko

On 18th March, friends, family, and well-wishers proudly celebrate Obaasima Nkosuohemaa Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko, the distinguished Nkosuohemaa (Development Queen Mother) of Worawora. This special day is not only a celebration of her life but also recognition of her unwavering dedication to the growth and wellbeing of her people.

As a respected traditional leader, Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to community development. Through her leadership and vision, she continues to champion initiatives that empower women, uplift families, and inspire the youth to strive for a brighter future. Her role as Nkosuohemaa reflects her passion for progress and her determination to see Worawora flourish socially and economically.

This year’s birthday celebration carries an even deeper purpose. The celebration will serve as an opportunity to promote and support development initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people of Worawora. It will also highlight and strengthen the important work of her charitable organization, Hope of Widows and Their Children Alive (HOWICHA).

Through HOWICHA, Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko has shown remarkable compassion and leadership by providing hope and support to widows and their children. The foundation focuses on empowering vulnerable families, offering encouragement, assistance, and opportunities that help them rebuild their lives with dignity and confidence.

Being born under the Pisces sign, Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko embodies qualities often associated with it kindness, empathy, wisdom, and a strong sense of service to others. These qualities are evident in her dedication to uplifting those around her and fostering unity within the community.

As she marks another year on 18th March, the people of Worawora and all who admire her leadership celebrate not only her birthday but also her remarkable contributions to humanity. May this celebration continue to inspire collective support for community development and the noble mission of HOWICHA.

Happy Birthday to Obaasima Nkosuohemaa Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko!

May your years ahead be filled with strength, wisdom, and greater opportunities to transform lives and bring hope to many more families.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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