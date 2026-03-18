ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

THE LOOP: PERFECT DECISION BY CAF?

By Mohammed Amin Lamptey
Article Mohammed Amin Lamptey
WED, 18 MAR 2026
Mohammed Amin Lamptey

Confederation of African Football (CAF) imposed heavy sanctions on Senegal following the chaotic 2025 AFCON final against Morocco, including a $615,000 fine for the Federation, a 5-match ban for Coach Pape Thiaw ($100k fine), and 2-match suspensions for players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr. Senegal accepted these penalties, refusing to appeal.

Key Details of the CAF Decision:
The penalties were linked to disciplinary issues and misconduct by players, officials, and fans during the 2025 AFCON final against Morocco.

Coach Penalty:
Senegal's coach, Pape Thiaw, was suspended for 5 matches and fined $100,000.

Player Penalties:
Players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were issued two-match suspensions.

Financial Penalty:
The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) was fined a total of over $615,000.

Official feedback from FSF:
The FSF announced it would not appeal the ruling, taking full responsibility for the fines.

The Loop perspective:
Obviously, the behaviour of the Senegalese head coach and the players excluding Sadio Mane and a few players could be described as chaotic, uncivilised, and defamatory. The decision is much anticipated,and it will serve as detergent to all football practitioners.

The Defamation Law in Football:
Information available indicates that defamation law applies to football, but it is applied to the conduct of people involved in the sport rather than to the actual rules of the game.

Football defamation laws help protect individuals such as players, officials or managers from false statements that seriously damage their reputation, regardless of whether that statement is made within the context of a football match or on any media portals.

Here is how defamation law interacts with football:

1.Trash Talk:
While football, like any sport, involves high emotions, intense criticism, and "trash talk," defamation only occurs when a statement is made that is false, scandalous, actionable, and causes serious reputational damages.

2.Statements of honest perspective:
The referee had a poor game and is generally protected. However, making a false statement of fact that the referee accepted a bribe could be defamatory.

3.Integrity failure:
Application to match officials and players,
Defamation cases can arise when individuals are accused of integrity failures. For example, the behaviour of the Senegalese head coach,some key players, and their fans, Both their verbal and nonverbal communication depicted a serious defamation that might affect the corporate integrity of CAF, sponsors,host nation and the sport.

4.Match Official Scrutiny:
Managers or players often face disciplinary action from football associations for making defamatory comments about referees. While officials often face heavy criticism, accusing them of corruption is a common area for potential legal action.

Conclusion:
Congratulations to CAF for the swift response on their decision-making process.

To the Senegalese national team, the Loop can only commend Mane for his proactive leadership skills, ignited by legendary coach Claude Le Roy.

To the suspended head coach and some of the indiscipline players, revise your notes on the rules governing football games, your communication skills(on and off the pitch), and self-regulation skills.

Congratulations to the FSF for the logical decision not to appeal the ruling, taking full responsibility for the fines.You have applied the most important indicator of modern strategic PR for all your national teams, the players, and sponsors.All you need is to develop a strategic PR damage control merchanism to help reposition your corporate integrity, corporate identity and corporate reputation to avoid any untold circumstances.

For All Media outlets
Merci bouquet

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

NDC is stealing from Ghanaians over utility tariff adjustment — Miracles Aboagye NDC is stealing from Ghanaians over utility tariff adjustment — Miracles Aboagye

19 minutes ago

The UN investigators determined Israel was targeting children in Gaza to attack the very capacity of the Palestinian people to exist - Eyad Baba / AFP/File Israel's 'deliberate targeting' of children part of ongoing Gaza 'genocide': UN ...

22 minutes ago

Diaspora membership key in sustaining NPPs strength — NAPO Diaspora membership key in sustaining NPP's strength — NAPO

26 minutes ago

Adwoa Safo to be flown abroad for further treatment over gunshot wounds— Aide Adwoa Safo to be flown abroad for further treatment over gunshot wounds — Aide

27 minutes ago

Kwadwo Poku If Kennedy Agyapong leaves NPP will not collapse — Kwadwo Poku

38 minutes ago

Will the age of AI become a new Tower of Babel? Will the age of AI become a new Tower of Babel?

57 minutes ago

I dont want nolle prosequi in corruption case filed against me by OSP — Charles Bissue I don't want nolle prosequi in corruption case filed against me by OSP — Charles...

57 minutes ago

I lost my mother through OSPs protracted corruption investigation against me — Charles Bissue I lost my mother through OSP's protracted corruption investigation against me — ...

1 hour ago

Video of Prophet Uche predicting UK Prime Ministers resignation goes viral after Starmers exit Video of Prophet Uche predicting UK Prime Minister's resignation goes viral afte...

1 hour ago

England forward Harry Kane prepares for a Group L World Cup clash against Ghana. By JUAN MABROMATA (AFP) England, Ghana eye last 32 as Portugal look for lift-off

Just in....
body-container-line