Our own people are involved in galamsey — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has acknowledged that illegal mining, widely known as galamsey, has permeated various layers of society, cautioning that tackling the issue will be difficult but remains necessary.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Organised Labour at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, March 17.

The President said the practice has become deeply entrenched, cutting across political affiliations and traditional leadership, thereby complicating efforts to address it.

“Illegal mining has eaten into the fabric of our society. And I must say that it is not only a menace to our society, but it has involved a circle of traditional rulers, political party appointees and everything,” he said.

He explained that the persistence of the practice is partly due to shifting loyalties among operators whenever there is a change in government.

“Even when one party changes, those who were running some operation, who went to one party, will go to the next party and say, now that you have come, come and take over this operation and let’s share. We too will be getting small, this is what we are doing. And so I don’t kid myself that we don’t have our own people involved,” he stated.

President Mahama admitted that the work of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat is particularly challenging, especially in communities where there is resistance to enforcement efforts.

“And the work of the NAIMOS is not easy. They go to a community and the chiefs, the youth and everybody come out and resist them. And so I didn’t kid myself that we will be able to win that fight overnight. But we cannot relent, we must continue,” he said.

He also linked the surge in illegal mining to difficulties within the cocoa sector, noting that low producer prices have pushed some farmers to abandon cocoa farming for mining activities.

“And it doesn’t help when we have crisis in the cocoa industry. The low price that was paid to cocoa farmers made some of them give up their farms for gold mining,” he noted.

The President expressed optimism that stabilising cocoa prices could help reverse the trend, adding that government is working on a mechanism to ensure farmers receive a fair share of global prices.

“We are hoping that it will stabilize with the new automatic mechanism we are coming with so that farmers know that they are getting 70% of the price,” he said.

President Mahama further pointed to logistical constraints affecting the anti-galamsey campaign, particularly the lack of patrol equipment for monitoring water bodies and forest reserves.

“One of the problems we have is we don’t have patrol boats, especially on our waterways for nine months to continue to patrol the waterways,” he explained.

He added that government is collaborating with key ministries to address these challenges by providing the needed resources for enforcement operations.

“So we are working with the minister of finance to be able to maintain that,” he said.