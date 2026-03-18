Return of Explosions in Maiduguri: A Grim Reminder After 16 Years of Insurgency

Residents of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State in northeastern Nigeria, have once again been thrown into fear and mourning following a series of deadly explosions on March 16, 2026. The attacks mark a disturbing return of large-scale violence in a city that had experienced relative calm in recent years.

Deadly Blasts Rock the City

On Monday evening, multiple explosions struck crowded locations across Maiduguri, including the Monday Market, a central post office area, and the entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. The blasts occurred within minutes of each other, causing panic and chaos.

At least 23 people were killed and more than 100 injured, according to police and emergency officials.

Witnesses described scenes of devastation, with victims rushed to hospitals already overwhelmed by the number of people. Many of the attacks are believed to have been carried out by suicide bombers using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility, authorities strongly suspect the involvement of Boko Haram or its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

A City Once Again Under Threat

Maiduguri has long been the epicenter of Nigeria’s insurgency. The latest explosions shattered what had been described as a “year-long peaceful stretch” in the city.

The attack is considered one of the deadliest in recent years and signals a troubling resurgence of extremist violence in the region.

Security forces had earlier repelled militant attacks on the outskirts of the city the same day, suggesting the bombings were part of a coordinated effort to destabilize the area.

16 Years of Insurgency

The violence in Maiduguri is part of a broader conflict that has lasted for more than 16 years. The Boko Haram insurgency began around 2009, with the aim of establishing an Islamic state and opposing Western education.

Since then, the conflict has:

Killed tens of thousands of people

Displaced over 2 million residents across northeastern Nigeria

Spread insecurity across the Lake Chad region

Over the years, the insurgency has evolved, with factions like ISWAP emerging and increasing the sophistication of attacks. Despite military efforts, the groups remain capable of carrying out deadly assaults.

Recent Surge in Violence

The Maiduguri explosions come amid a renewed wave of attacks in Borno State. In recent weeks, insurgents have targeted military bases and rural communities, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians.

Experts say the increase in attacks may be linked to intensified military operations in insurgent strongholds, pushing fighters to retaliate with urban attacks.

The timing of the bombings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and in crowded public places suggests a deliberate attempt to cause maximum casualties and fear.

Government and Security Response

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, condemned the attacks, calling them acts of terrorism, and ordered security chiefs to take control of the situation in Maiduguri.

Security presence has since been increased across the city, with patrols and surveillance intensified to prevent further attacks. Emergency services, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have been working to treat the injured and support victims.

Local authorities have also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Beyond the immediate loss of life, the explosions have deepened fear among residents who had begun rebuilding their lives after years of conflict.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with the number of casualties, with urgent calls for blood donations and medical support.

Markets and public spaces essential for daily life have once again become targets, affecting livelihoods and economic activity in the city.

Conclusion

The return of explosions in Maiduguri is a painful reminder that, even after 16 years, the insurgency in northeastern Nigeria is far from over.

While progress has been made in weakening extremist groups, the latest attacks show that they still have the ability to strike at the heart of major cities.

For the people of Maiduguri, the hope for lasting peace remains, but the road ahead continues to be uncertain and fraught with danger.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880