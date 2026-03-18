Farmers Pay the Price as Fertilizer Crisis Deepens Amid U.S.–Israel–Iran War

Farmers around the world are facing rising costs and uncertainty as tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran disrupt global fertilizer supplies. The Middle East plays a critical role in producing and exporting fertilizer and the ongoing conflict is now threatening food production worldwide.

Where Fertilizer Comes From

A large share of the world’s fertilizer supply comes from the Middle East, especially countries around the Persian Gulf. These include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Oman, and Egypt. These countries produce key fertilizers such as urea, ammonia, and phosphate, which are essential for growing crops.

Fertilizer production depends heavily on natural gas, which is abundant in the Middle East. This gas is used to produce nitrogen-based fertilizers like urea, one of the most widely used fertilizers in the world.

In fact, the wider Middle East account for nearly 30% of global fertilizer exports and almost half of the world’s urea trade originates from this region.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt are major producers. For example, large fertilizer companies in these regions produce millions of tons of urea and ammonia every year for export to global markets.

Another critical factor is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping route through which about one-third of global fertilizer trade passes.

How War Is Disrupting Supply

The ongoing conflict has made it difficult for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Attacks, insecurity, and rising insurance costs have slowed or stopped shipments.

At the same time, fertilizer plants in the region are shutting down or reducing production due to energy shortages and safety concerns.

This has created a major global shortage. Supplies of urea, ammonia, and other fertilizers are falling, while prices are rising sharply. In some markets, fertilizer prices have increased by more than 30–40%.

Where Fertilizer Is Needed Most

While the crisis is global, some regions depend more heavily on imported fertilizer and are therefore more vulnerable.

Africa

Many African countries rely almost entirely on imported fertilizer from the Middle East. Countries such as Kenya, Sudan, and Ethiopia depend on these imports to support agriculture.

With supplies disrupted, farmers in Africa are struggling to afford fertilizer, which could lead to lower crop yields and food shortages.

Asia

Countries like India and Bangladesh also rely heavily on imported fertilizers. The disruption has already affected production and supply chains, forcing some countries to increase local production or seek alternative sources.

United States and Brazil

Even major agricultural producers like the United States and Brazil depend on imported fertilizer. Brazil, for example, imports about 85% of its fertilizer needs, making it highly vulnerable to global supply disruptions.

The United States is now seeking alternative suppliers such as Venezuela and Morocco to reduce the impact on farmers.

Impact on Farmers

Farmers are the hardest hit by this crisis. Fertilizer is one of the biggest costs in agriculture, and without it, crop yields drop significantly.

With prices rising:

Some farmers are using less fertilizer

Others are delaying planting

Many are facing lower profits or even losses

Since fertilizer can account for up to 25% of farming costs, these increases are putting serious pressure on farmers worldwide.

Global Food Security at Risk

The fertilizer shortage is not just a farming issue it is a global food security problem. Lower fertilizer use leads to lower crop production, which can result in higher food prices and increased hunger.

Experts warn that if the conflict continues, the world could face a major food crisis, especially in developing countries that already struggle with food insecurity.

Conclusion

The U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict is showing how connected the world’s food system is. Fertilizer, much of which comes from the Middle East, is essential for global agriculture.

As supply chains break down and prices rise, farmers everywhere—from Africa to America are paying the price. If the situation does not improve, the effects could be felt far beyond farms, reaching households and food markets around the world.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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