Return the luxury jets and pay cocoa farmers — Minority Chief Whip tells Mahama

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to return three luxury jets reportedly purchased by the government and redirect the funds to support struggling cocoa farmers.

Speaking during a Minority Caucus engagement with cocoa farmers in Ahafo Ano South West District on Tuesday, Annoh-Dompreh criticized what he described as misplaced government priorities at a time when farmers are facing economic hardship.

According to him, the government’s decision to spend heavily on luxury aircraft contradicts the difficulties cocoa farmers are experiencing, particularly following a reduction in cocoa prices.

He argued that the funds used for the jets could instead be invested in improving the livelihoods of farmers who remain the backbone of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

“The government reduced cocoa prices by over GH₵1,000, yet they are splashing cash on luxury jets. Why?

"The jets should be returned, and the funds should go to our farmers,” he said.

The Minority Chief Whip stressed that cocoa farmers across the country are grappling with rising production costs, including the prices of fertilizers, pesticides, and farm labour.

He noted that these challenges have been compounded by what he described as an unfair reduction in cocoa prices.

Ghana is the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa, and the sector plays a critical role in the country’s economy.

The Minority Caucus of Parliament says government policies must prioritize farmers’ welfare to sustain productivity in the industry.

The call by Annoh-Dompreh forms part of broader criticisms from the opposition over government spending decisions and their impact on ordinary Ghanaians.

However, the government is yet to formally respond to the demand to return the luxury jets.

The engagement with farmers formed part of the Minority’s outreach efforts to gather firsthand concerns from cocoa-growing communities and advocate for policies that will improve their livelihoods.