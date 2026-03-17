Ghana’s pension system at critical crossroads, we must address the imbalance – Mahama warns

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern over Ghana’s pension system, describing it as being at a critical stage that requires urgent attention.

Speaking during a dialogue with organised labour at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, March 17, the President noted that nearly two decades after the introduction of the three-tier pension system, coverage remains low.

“My comrades and friends, our pension system stands at a critical crossroads,” he said, warning that existing challenges could affect the long-term sustainability of the system.

He cautioned that failure to address the situation could widen the gap between contributors and retirees.

“If we fail to act, the imbalance between contributors and retirees will continue to deepen, threatening the system’s sustainability and the dignity of our future retirees,” he stated.

President Mahama stressed the need for reforms to guarantee security for workers after retirement.

“Our goal is clear, every Ghanaian worker must retire with dignity, with security and confidence in the pension system,” he added.