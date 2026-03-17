Kofi Bentil explains why we must support Ibrahim Mahama, Kwame Despite and other Ghanaian businessmen

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has called for increased support for Ghanaian entrepreneurs, stressing the need to protect and promote local business leaders.

In a social media post sighted by MyNewsGh, he reflected on the impact of past political actions on private enterprise, referencing the era of the Provisional National Defence Council.

“B. A. Mensah and other world-class businessmen were destroyed by the PNDC. For almost 40 years, Ghana has not raised businessmen of that caliber,” he said.

He noted that a new generation of entrepreneurs is emerging, citing business figures such as Osei Kwame Despite, Ibrahim Mahama, and Daniel McKorley.

According to Bentil, these individuals should be supported to expand their enterprises and contribute to national development.

“Unless they are committing crimes, we should rally around them and help them succeed,” he stated.

“No one benefits when we cut some of them down. We should rather bend back to help them succeed,” Bentil added.