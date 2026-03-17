We will show you the true size of the national cake to know your share – Mahama assures Organised Labour

President John Dramani Mahama has assured organised labour of transparency in the government’s handling of economic data and national resources.

Speaking during a dialogue at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, March 17, the President said the government is committed to presenting an accurate picture of the economy as part of efforts to strengthen engagement with workers.

“This government has nothing to hide. What you see is what you get.

“We’ve come a long way from the period where you had two different economic statistics. The statistics that we give you are the true state of the economy,” he said.

President Mahama explained that understanding the actual state of the economy is important in discussions about resource allocation.

“Today, we will show what the size of the national cake is before we all decide how we share.

“If we don’t let you know what the size is, you believe it is bigger than it is and your share is smaller,” he stated.

He added that transparency would help align expectations.

“But if we let you know the size, then you know that the share we are getting is commensurate to what the cake is,” he said.

The President also emphasised the need for economic growth.

“The only way to get a bigger share is to grow the cake bigger, and that is what this government is about,” he noted.