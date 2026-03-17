Court of Appeal clears way for Charles Bissue trial to proceed

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application seeking to halt proceedings in the ongoing criminal trial involving Charles Bissue and two others, paving the way for the case at the High Court to continue.

The application for a stay of proceedings was filed by the third accused, Dr Naa Dedei Tagoe, following a High Court order directing that the first prosecution witness testify in camera.

Lawyers for Dr Tagoe argued that holding part of the trial in private would violate the constitutional right to a fair and public hearing. They urged the appellate court to intervene, citing what they described as exceptional circumstances.

However, prosecutors opposed the request, insisting that the High Court had put in place adequate safeguards to protect the rights of the accused. They further argued that no irreparable harm had been demonstrated to justify suspending the trial.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal found no merit in the application, stating that the defence had failed to establish exceptional circumstances or show that continuing the trial would result in irreparable harm.

The court consequently dismissed the application, allowing proceedings at the High Court to continue.

Charles Bissue, Raphael Mensah and Dr Naa Dedei Tagoe are facing charges of receiving bribes and illicit gifts to unlawfully fast-track the issuance of a mining concession sticker for an unlicensed company.