Minority MPs must answer for scholarship debt crisis – UK High Commissioner

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson, has called on Minority Members of Parliament to account for the growing scholarship debt that has left many Ghanaian students in distress in the UK.

Her comments follow concerns raised by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who urged government to urgently settle outstanding tuition fees to prevent possible deportation of affected students.

Responding to the concerns on Good Afternoon Ghana on Metro TV on Tuesday, March 17, Ms Sabah Zita Benson said while the concerns are valid, those raising them must also take responsibility for how the situation developed.

“I wish that the Honourable Minority Leader had asked his colleague… why he managed to pile debts of such a nature for the past four years,” she said.

According to her, the current crisis stems from years of unpaid fees despite continued admissions of students under government scholarship.

“The facts are simple, that a debt of 35 million pounds was left over the years. Even though the debt was accruing and piling up, they were still sending students here,” she stated.

She pointed directly to the former leadership of the Scholarships Secretariat, noting that some of those involved are now in Parliament.

“Since whoever caused the problem is now in parliament, they should ask him, how did you create this mess?” she said.

The High Commissioner acknowledged the difficult situation facing Ghanaian students in the UK, many of whom are struggling with unpaid tuition and accommodation.

“These students are going through a lot,” she said, adding that some have had their fees unpaid for up to three years.

She revealed that government has so far paid £3 million toward the debt, with an outstanding balance of about £32 million.

“We paid three million pounds last year… I’ve been assured that by the end of this month, some monies are coming in,” she noted.

Madam Benson said the mission has been engaging universities and appealing for patience while awaiting the release of funds from the Scholarships Secretariat.

“For now, we’re just waiting for money… so that we can disburse it,” she explained.

She further disclosed that no new students have been sent to the UK under the government scholarship scheme since 2025, as authorities focus on clearing the backlog.

“We want to clear the debt that was left behind… before we bring in new students,” she said.

Madam Benson also stressed the need for accountability in the management of scholarship programmes to avoid a repeat of the current situation.

“If you manage to bring students here… you should have, as a responsible registrar, been paying off these debts,” she added.

The High Commissioner insisted that while government works to resolve the crisis, all stakeholders must take responsibility for their roles in creating it.