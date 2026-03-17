Why would a deputy Chief of Staff take a job meant for an ordinary NDC member? Alfred Thompson quizzes

Alfred Thompson, a National Communication Team Member for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), raised serious concerns about a state contract reportedly awarded to Correca, a company allegedly linked to Stan Dogbe, the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency.

Thompson questioned why a senior public official like Dogbe would be involved in a contract meant for an ordinary member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He pointed out that such practices, if left unchecked, could create a dangerous precedent where public officials and their associates benefit from state contracts, thereby undermining transparency and fairness in government procurement processes.

Thompson’s primary concern lies in the potential conflict of interest posed by Dogbe’s alleged connection to Correca. He argues that such associations compromise the integrity of the procurement process, especially when high-ranking public officials can exert influence to award contracts to themselves or their close associates.

“The public must not see state contracts being used as a means to benefit private interests,” Thompson said. “If these kinds of practices are allowed to continue, it risks undermining the public trust in government and fostering a culture of corruption,” he told Metro TV.

“Why would a whole Deputy Chief of Staff go for a contract that is supposed to be for an ordinary NDC person?"

The contract in question is reportedly valued at nearly 12 million Ghana cedis. Thompson believes the project—described as a “partial renovation and supply exercise”—is excessively priced. He claims the costs are inflated for what should be a relatively simple task, casting further doubt on the legitimacy of the deal.

“What exactly are they renovating for that amount?” Thompson asked. “Is it really worth the 12 million cedis, or is there something more behind the numbers?”