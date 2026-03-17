Africa’s Strategic Shift: From Global Capital to Local Control in a Changing Economic Order

A series of major developments across Africa and global markets is signaling a deeper structural shift in how capital, resources, and corporate power are being distributed. From banking expansion and mining takeovers to energy exits and geopolitical competition for minerals, recent reports by The High Street Business point to an emerging trend: Africa is no longer just a passive participant in the global economy—it is actively reshaping its role within it.

At the center of this transformation are five key developments spanning finance, mining, energy, and corporate influence. Taken together, they reveal a continent navigating a complex intersection of local ambition, global capital flows, and geopolitical rivalry.

Ghana’s Mining Reset: Local Firms Step Forward

In Ghana, one of the most telling shifts is unfolding in the mining sector. Authorities are transitioning the Damang gold mine away from Gold Fields Limited, a multinational operator that has managed the asset for nearly three decades.

Leading the race for control is Engineers and Planners Company Limited, headed by Ibrahim Mahama. Backed by a $205 million financing package, the firm represents a new generation of indigenous companies seeking to take ownership of high-value extractive assets.

The transition is not without challenges. Reviving Damang could require up to $1 billion in investment. Yet, the broader message is clear: Ghana is prioritizing local participation and value retention, even in the face of international pressure over rising royalties and tighter regulations.

Congo and the New Minerals Geopolitics

Further south, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is at the center of a global contest for critical minerals. The government has approved the sale of Chemaf to Virtus Minerals, a U.S.-backed firm, in a deal valued at $30 million plus significant debt obligations.

The transaction is more than a corporate acquisition—it is a geopolitical signal. As the United States moves to secure supplies of cobalt and copper essential for the energy transition, Congo has become a strategic battleground.

The deal also reflects a subtle but important shift away from China’s long-standing dominance in the country’s mining sector. By diversifying partnerships, Congo is asserting greater control over its resources while aligning with new global power dynamics.

Morocco’s Corporate Rise in a Gulf-Dominated Region

While resource control is one side of Africa’s economic evolution, corporate expansion is another. In Morocco, nine companies have earned spots on the 2026 list of the most valuable firms in the Middle East and North Africa, according to Forbes Middle East.

Leading the group is Attijariwafa Bank, alongside firms like Maroc Telecom and Managem Group.

Despite Gulf economies dominating the rankings in sheer size, Morocco’s presence underscores a broader trend: African corporates are scaling regionally and increasingly competing in international capital markets.

Banking, telecoms, infrastructure, and energy are driving this expansion, positioning Morocco as a bridge between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Zenith Bank’s Global Ambition

That outward push is perhaps most visible in the financial sector. Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s second-largest bank by market value, is targeting a listing on the London Stock Exchange by 2027.

The move reflects a strategic effort to tap into global capital pools, enhance credibility, and support cross-border growth. If successful, Zenith would join Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc as one of the few Nigerian banks listed in London.

The bank is already expanding its international footprint, with plans to open a new branch in Manchester and extend operations across Africa and beyond.

This signals a broader shift: African banks are no longer confined to domestic markets. They are positioning themselves as global players capable of facilitating trade, investment, and financial flows across continents.

Shell’s Exit and the Energy Transition

While African firms expand, some global players are stepping back. Shell plc is moving to sell its downstream assets in South Africa, potentially ending more than a century of fuel retail operations in the country.

The divestment, which includes nearly 600 petrol stations, is part of a broader strategy to reduce exposure to lower-margin downstream businesses and focus on upstream operations such as oil and gas exploration.

For South Africa, the exit could reshape the competitive landscape, opening opportunities for new entrants while signaling a shift in how multinational energy companies approach African markets.

A Continent in Transition

Taken together, these developments point to a continent in transition.

In Ghana, local firms are stepping into roles once dominated by multinationals. In Congo, global powers are competing for access to critical minerals. In Morocco, corporations are gaining regional prominence. In Nigeria, banks are reaching for global capital. And in South Africa, legacy players are recalibrating their presence.

The common thread is a rebalancing of power—between local and foreign actors, between public policy and private capital, and between Africa and the rest of the world.

This is not a uniform shift. Challenges remain, including financing gaps, regulatory complexity, and execution risks. But the direction is increasingly clear: Africa is asserting greater agency in shaping its economic future.

The Bigger Picture

What emerges from these stories is not just a set of isolated business developments, but a broader narrative about control, capital, and competition.

African economies are no longer defined solely by resource extraction or external dependency. Instead, they are becoming arenas where global interests converge—and where local actors are increasingly setting the terms.

As reported by The High Street Business, these shifts may well define the next decade of economic transformation across the continent.

For investors, policymakers, and businesses alike, the message is unmistakable: Africa is not just rising—it is recalibrating the rules of engagement.

Source: The High Street Business