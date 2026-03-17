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GAF to begin training of first batch of 2,000 recruits nationwide 

  Tue, 17 Mar 2026
Social News GAF to begin trainingoffirst batch of 2,000 recruits nationwide
TUE, 17 MAR 2026

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the commencement of training for the first batch of 2,000 recruits, following the completion of its nationwide selection exercise.

The recruits, the first in a series of four batches, are to report to their respective selection centers across the 16 regions on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 0900 hours to receive their appointment letters and prospectus.

A press release issued by the Department of Public Relations of the General Headquarters, Accra, signed by Naval Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, the Acting Director, encouraged applicants who had curable medical conditions during the screening process to seek treatment, assuring that they would be reconsidered at a later date at no cost.

It noted that the first batch includes 18 individuals who sustained injuries during the El-Wak Stadium stampede, as well as five others sponsored by families of victims who lost their lives in the incident.

The GAF expressed appreciation to the 16 Regional Administrations for their support, which enabled the decentralisation of the recruitment process in line with the Government's directive to bring the exercise closer to applicants across the country.

The statement further urged all remaining applicants to remain calm as the selection process continued for subsequent batches, adding that a pool of high-performing candidates from the aptitude tests would be maintained for future recruitment exercises beyond this year.

It disclosed that a directive to facilitate recruitment for some persons from Sikaman in the Ashanti Region, who assisted the military during last year's helicopter crash rescue operation, is under consideration for inclusion in the second batch of training.

The GAF reiterated its commitment to a transparent and inclusive recruitment process aimed at strengthening the nation's armed forces.

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