Parliament approves GH¢8.7 billion for District Assemblies Common Fund for 2026

Parliament has approved an allocation of GH¢8.7 billion to the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for the 2026 fiscal year.

The allocation, captured in the 2026 Appropriation Act, represents five per cent of the country’s projected total revenue for the year, in line with constitutional requirements.

The approved figure of GH¢8,769,707,900 marks an increase from the GH¢7.51 billion allocated in 2025, reflecting a growth of 16.78 per cent.

The DACF remains a key funding mechanism for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, supporting local governance and development projects across the country.

Under the approved framework, the 2026 allocation will be distributed using an established formula guided by principles such as transparency, equity and measurable indicators to ensure fair and effective disbursement.

The formula emphasises the use of reliable and disaggregated data to support objective allocation of resources to various assemblies, with the goal of promoting balanced development at the local level.

Parliament is expected to oversee the implementation of the fund to ensure that the allocations translate into improved infrastructure and service delivery in communities nationwide.

“The total allocation to the Fund for the 2026 fiscal year is based on five per cent of the projected total revenue for the year. Accordingly, an amount of GHC8,769,707,900 has been allocated to the Fund for 2026, compared to GHC7,510,000,000 allocated in 2025, representing an increase of 16.78 per cent.”