There is absolutely nothing wrong with women ordination

Few issues in contemporary Christianity generate as much intense debate as the ordination of women. Within the Anglican Communion in particular, this issue, alongside the acceptance of same-sex relationships, has contributed to deep divisions across provinces and cultures. Yet, a careful and honest reading of the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, as recorded in the Scriptures, reveals a compelling argument in support of women’s full ministerial participation, including ordination.

To understand this properly, we must return to the earthly ministry of Jesus. The Gospels clearly show that women were not marginal observers but active participants in His mission. In Luke 8:1–3, we are told that Jesus travelled from town to town proclaiming the good news of the kingdom of God, accompanied by the Twelve but also by several such women as Mary Magdalene, Joanna the wife of Chuza, Susanna, and many others. These women, the text emphasizes, “were helping to support them out of their own means.” This simple statement embodies profound significance. It shows that women were not merely passive recipients of Jesus’ teaching; they were partners in His ministry, contributing materially and ensuring the sustenance of His mission. In the cultural context of first-century Judaism, this was extraordinary. Women were often excluded from formal religious roles and limited in public engagement.

Yet Jesus broke through these social constraints, allowing women to follow Him, learn from Him, and support His work. While it is true that their roles often included what can be described as “domestic” contributions, such as providing food and managing resources, these tasks cannot be easily dismissed as insignificant. In fact, they were indispensable. The ministry of Jesus and His disciples depended on such support. To cook, to provide, to manage the purse—these were acts of service that sustained the very foundation of the Gospel mission.

Moreover, Scripture shows that women were not confined to domestic functions alone. In Luke 10:38–42, we encounter Mary and Martha. While Martha busies herself with the duties of hospitality, Mary sits at the feet of Jesus—a posture traditionally reserved for disciples learning from a rabbi. When Martha complains, Jesus gently affirms Mary’s choice, saying, “Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.” This moment is revolutionary. Here, Jesus affirms a woman’s right to theological learning and discipleship, placing her in the same category as His male followers.

As the narrative of the Gospels progresses toward the crucifixion, the role of women becomes even more pronounced. When Jesus is arrested, many of His male disciples flee in fear. Peter, who had earlier professed unwavering loyalty, denies Him three times (Luke 22:54–62). In contrast, the women remain steadfast. According to Luke 23:49, “all those who knew him, including the women who had followed him from Galilee, stood at a distance, watching these things.” Their presence at the crucifixion is not accidental, it is a testimony of courage, loyalty, and devotion.

The women witnessed the suffering and death of Jesus. They saw where He was laid. Luke 23:55 states that “the women who had come with Jesus from Galilee followed Joseph and saw the tomb and how his body was laid in it.” When Joseph of Arimathea courageously requested the body of Jesus from Pilate (Luke 23:50–53), the women were there, observing and preparing for what would come next. Their role as witnesses becomes even more crucial because in any historical account, eyewitness testimony is of utmost importance. The Gospels deliberately emphasize that women were the primary witnesses to these events.

Their devotion did not end with the burial. Early on the first day of the week, they returned to the tomb with spices they had prepared (Luke 24:1). This act of anointing the body was both an expression of love and a fulfillment of Jewish burial customs. It required effort, planning, and courage, especially given the political tension surrounding Jesus’ death. Yet they went. Where were the men? The Gospel narratives suggest that they were hiding, fearful for their own lives (John 20:19).

It is in this context that we encounter one of the most profound moments in Christian history: the resurrection. The women arrive at the tomb and find it empty. Angels announce to them that Jesus has risen (Luke 24:4–7). In Matthew 28:9–10, the resurrected Christ Himself appears to the women, greeting them and instructing them: “Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.” This, by any stretch of the imagination, is a divine commission. The risen Lord entrusts women with the first proclamation of the Resurrection.

This fact cannot be overstated. In a culture where the testimony of women was often undervalued or even dismissed, Jesus deliberately chooses women as the first witnesses and messengers of the most important event in Christian faith. They are, in effect, the first evangelists of the resurrection. They go to the male disciples and announce, “He is risen.” Luke 24:10 identifies them by name—Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and others—but verse 11 tells us that the apostles did not believe them, considering their words “as idle tales.”

Yet the disbelief of the male disciples does not negate the validity of the women’s testimony. On the contrary, it highlights the radical nature of Jesus’ choice. He bypasses cultural expectations and affirms the authority of women as bearers of divine truth. If Christ Himself entrusted women with the first proclamation of the resurrection, on what grounds can the Church deny them the opportunity to proclaim the Gospel in an ordained capacity?

Some opponents of women’s ordination point to the fact that Jesus chose twelve male apostles. However, this argument must be understood within its historical and symbolic context. The Twelve represented the twelve tribes of Israel, a symbolic restoration of God’s people. Their maleness was tied to this symbolic function rather than to an eternal principle excluding women from leadership. Furthermore, the New Testament provides numerous examples of women in significant ministerial roles.

In Romans 16, the Apostle Paul commends several women who played vital roles in the early Church. Phoebe is described as a “deacon” (Romans 16:1–2), a term that denotes an official ministry within the Church. Priscilla, alongside her husband Aquila, is recognized as a teacher who helped instruct Apollos, an eloquent preacher (Acts 18:26). Junia is noted as “outstanding among the apostles” (Romans 16:7), a phrase that has sparked considerable scholarly discussion but clearly indicates a position of high regard and influence. Galatians 3:28 offers a theological foundation for equality in Christ: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” This verse does not erase biological distinctions but affirms that such distinctions do not determine one’s standing or calling in the body of Christ. The gifts of the Spirit are given without regard to gender (1 Corinthians 12:7–11), and ministry is based on these gifts.

It is also important to address passages often cited against women’s ordination, such as 1 Timothy 2:12. “I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet.” These texts must be interpreted within their specific historical and cultural contexts. Many scholars argue that Paul’s instructions were addressing particular issues in specific communities rather than establishing universal prohibitions. The broader witness of Scripture, as we have seen, points toward inclusion rather than exclusion.

The African Anglican Communion, known for its emphasis on Scripture, tradition, and reason, must engage this issue with intellectual honesty and spiritual discernment. Tradition is not static. It develops over time as the Church grows in understanding. There was a time when certain groups were excluded from full participation in the Church based on race or social status. Today, such exclusions are widely recognized as contrary to the Gospel. The ordination of women should be viewed in a similar light. It is not a departure from the faith but a deeper realization of its implications. When women are called, gifted, and prepared for ministry, to deny them ordination is to limit the work of the Holy Spirit. It is to silence voices that God Himself has empowered.

The example of Jesus is clear. He welcomed women into His circle, affirmed their discipleship, received their service, honored their devotion, and entrusted them with the proclamation of His resurrection. The early Church continued this pattern, recognizing and affirming the contributions of women in various forms of ministry. The question, therefore, is not whether women can serve, but whether the Church is willing to acknowledge what God is already doing in, and through, them. If Christ commissioned women to announce the greatest news in human history which is His Resurrection, then surely the Church can commission them to preach, teach, and lead.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with women’s ordination. On the contrary, it is a faithful response to the example of Christ, the testimony of Scripture, and the movement of the Spirit. To embrace it is not to compromise the Gospel but to embody it more fully. The African Anglican Communion, and indeed the worldwide Anglican Church, must reflect deeply on this truth and move it forward with understanding, conviction, and boldness.

[The writer, Chief Emeka Asinugo, has been married to the Vicar of All Saints’ Church of England, Goodmayes, London, Rev. Christiana Asinugo. for 46 years and they have two sons, two daughters, six grandsons and two granddaughters.]