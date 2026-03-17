Dear critical reader,

Even as the unresolved crisis in the Strait of Hormuz continues to smoulder, MAGA aspirant–king Donald Trump is now turning his attention to Cuba—gloating that the island is ripe for a U.S. takeover after its long‑suffering citizens endured a catastrophic, nationwide power outage. It is a chilling display of callousness. Pity.

The humanitarian disaster unfolding across Cuba is not the result of a natural calamity. It is the direct consequence of the U.S. energy blockade imposed under President Trump, which halted Venezuelan oil shipments and crippled an already fragile energy infrastructure.

Yes, Cuba must move beyond one‑party rule. Yes, political prisoners should be released, and a genuine transition toward multiparty democracy must be discussed with key figures in the Cuban diaspora. But Cuba’s current suffering is a stark indictment of Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy—a policy that places regime change above human lives.

As the world confronts the implications of this crisis, we must reflect on the moral and geopolitical costs of inaction. What are the consequences of the United States maintaining such an aggressive posture toward Cuba, and how might this shape the stability of the wider region?

The world cannot stand idle once more as Cuba faces a Trump‑engineered existential emergency that is inflicting unimaginable hardship on millions of innocent people. Enough is enough. Haaba.