The Church is always bound by the laws of the Nation

It is not strange that sometimes, society struggles to understand where ultimate authority lies when religious convictions intersect with the civic order. In modern democratic nations, this understanding is clearly established through their various constitutions, legislations, and judicial interpretations. The nation, acting through its lawful institutions, creates the framework within which organizations, which include religious movements, must operate. Though religious freedom is widely protected, it must exist within a legal order that binds every citizen and institution. The legislators make the laws and religious movements, no matter how deeply rooted in faith and tradition they are, must obey those laws while they work their spiritual missions.

An incident that occurred at a train station in London today offered me a simple yet powerful illustration of a deeper social truth. Two Muslim Asian girls who were walking behind me as we alighted from the train were chatting loudly. When I turned to glance at them and resume his journey, a Somali girl who was unmistakably also a Muslim, was walking directly towards me. In a moment of silent communication, I exchanged a glance with the Somali girl that seemed to say, “Can you imagine this noise right behind me?” Almost immediately, the Asian girls stopped chatting. The moment was brief, but it revealed something profound about human society to me: people often feel an instinctive affinity to their nationality that outstrips their religious identity. The Asian girls and the Somali girl shared the same religion, Islam. Yet that religious connection did not automatically translate into solidarity or shared conduct at that moment. Both the Asian and Somalian girls knew that I am originally Nigerian. There was me, a British Nigerian, two British Asian girls and one British Somalian girl. It was amazing that the emergence of my fellow African on the platform became more powerful than the shared religion of the three girls. And it gave me an insight into how nationalism could easily transcend religious affinity. But the small episode reflected a broader principle that has guided modern states for centuries. Nations are organized around legal systems created by legislators, elected by citizens. These laws apply equally to everyone within the jurisdiction, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or ideology.

This true in Nigeria as it is true in Britain.

The idea that civil authority and religious institutions must coexist within a structured legal framework is not new. It is deeply embedded in the evolution of modern governance. Political philosophers always emphasized that society requires a neutral legal system that is capable of managing diversity. People may worship differently, interpret sacred texts differently, and belong to different traditions, but the laws that govern public conduct must remain consistent and binding.

In a way, this principle allows pluralistic societies to flourish. It ensures that citizens can practise their faith freely while maintaining social order and equality before the law. It also protects religious groups themselves, preventing conflicts from escalating into violence by providing a common legal framework through which disputes can be resolved.

It is within this context that religious organizations that operate across national boundaries face a unique challenge. Global religious movements often span continents and cultures, bringing together believers who live under very different legal systems. The Anglican Communion is one such movement, linking churches across Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania in a shared tradition that traces its roots to the Church of England.

The worldwide Anglican community is not merely a loose collection of churches, it is a historic fellowship that has endured for centuries through dialogue, theological reflection, and mutual respect. Yet in recent years, tensions have emerged within the communion, particularly around issues like acceptance of gay relationships and the ordination of women where national laws and cultural expectations differ sharply.

These tensions have given rise to movements within parts of the Anglican world that advocate separation or realignment. Some leaders argue that theological disagreements justify breaking away from the wider communion. Others suggest forming alternative structures that would operate independently of the historic bonds that have long united Anglicans worldwide.

Such separatism raises serious questions about the relationship between religious authority and the civic order. In many cases, the disputes that have fuelled calls for separation are closely linked to social policies that are determined by politicians. Laws concerning civil rights, marriage, equality, and public policy vary significantly from one country to another, reflecting the democratic choices of citizens within those nations.

For example, the Anglican Church in Nigeria operates within the legal and cultural framework of the Nigerian state. Its leaders and members are citizens who live under Nigerian law, and the church inevitably reflects the social realities of that environment. At the same time, the Anglican Church in Britain functions within the legal framework of the United Kingdom, where legislation enacted by Parliament shapes public life and defines the rights of citizens.

These differing contexts create tensions when churches attempt to impose uniform positions across vastly different societies. What may be consistent with the laws and cultural norms of one country may conflict with the legal realities of another. In such circumstances, wisdom requires discernment rather than division.

Religious leaders have long recognized that the unity of the church does not depend on rigid uniformity but on the ability to navigate diversity with humility and patience. The Anglican tradition, in particular, has historically emphasized dialogue, theological reflection, and the search for common ground. Its structures, including the Lambeth Conference, the Anglican Consultative Council, and the Primates’ Meeting, were designed to facilitate conversation across cultures rather than enforce centralized control.

The call for discernment that many Anglican authorities have issued in recent years reflects this tradition. Discernment is not weakness, it is a recognition that complex issues cannot be resolved through anger or separation. It requires listening, reflection, and a willingness to acknowledge that believers in different contexts may face different challenges.

Separatism, by contrast, risks undermining the very mission that the church seeks to fulfill. Christianity has always emphasized the importance of unity among believers. The early church confronted divisions and controversies, yet its leaders consistently urged reconciliation and mutual understanding. The idea of one global body of believers remains central to Christian theology.

Breaking away from the worldwide Anglican community may appear to offer a clear solution to theological disagreements, but it carries significant consequences. Fragmentation weakens the collective voice of the church, reducing its ability to address global challenges such as poverty, injustice, conflict, and moral decline. It also sends a troubling message to believers who already struggle with doubts and divisions in an increasingly secular world.

Moreover, separatism can inadvertently allow political forces to exploit religious differences. When religious communities become divided along national or ideological lines, politicians may find opportunities to manipulate those divisions for their own purposes. History offers many examples of how political interests fuelled religious conflicts that ultimately harmed both church and society.

For this reason, African heads of churches and leaders in other regions must approach these issues with careful reflection. Their responsibility is not only to defend theological convictions but also to preserve the unity and credibility of the global Christian community. It is obvious that the decisions we make today will shape the future of Anglicanism for generations to come.

The Anglican Communion’s strength has always been its ability to hold together believers from diverse backgrounds while maintaining a shared commitment to faith, worship, and service. This unity does not require every church to operate under identical social conditions because they simply cannot. Rather, it requires mutual respect and an understanding that different societies must address complex issues within their own legal frameworks.

In democratic nations, legislatures represent the will of the people and create the laws that govern public life. Religious movements cannot ignore those laws without risking conflict with the state and alienation from the society they seek to serve. Recognizing this reality does not diminish religious faith, instead, it acknowledges the practical responsibilities of living within a modern nation-state.

The lesson from the brief encounter on a London train platform is therefore surprisingly relevant to the broader debate within Anglicanism. Shared religion alone does not automatically create unity. What binds people together in daily life is often their participation in a common civic culture shaped by laws, institutions, and social norms. When religious communities understand and respect this reality, they will be better equipped to serve their members and contribute positively to society. When they ignore it, they risk isolation and division.

For Anglican leaders around the world, the challenge is to balance conviction with compassion, and doctrine with dialogue. The path forward cannot anchor in breaking apart but in strengthening the structures that allow believers from different nations to speak with one another honestly and respectfully.

Discernment, patience, and unity remain the guiding principles that can help the worldwide Anglican community to navigate its present difficulties. By embracing these values, church leaders can reaffirm the vision of a global fellowship that transcends national boundaries while respecting the laws and cultures within which each member church operates.

Ultimately, the legislature makes the laws that govern society, and religious movements must work within those frameworks. But the deeper responsibility of religious leaders is to ensure that faith remains a source of unity rather than division. In a world already fractured by conflict and misunderstanding, the example set by the church matters more than ever.

If the Anglican Communion can rise above the pressures of separatism and rediscover the spirit of fellowship that has sustained it for centuries, it will not only preserve its own unity but also offer a powerful witness to the possibility of reconciliation in an increasingly divided world.