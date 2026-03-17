Corporate Bites 2026 set to ignite Volta Region with culinary competition, corporate networking

As part of activities to celebrate the 2026 heritage month, the Volta Region is set to host the first edition of Corporate Bites, an innovative corporate event where corporate institutions will come together for a Corporate Cooking and Games Showdown to promote teamwork, networking, and corporate engagement.

According to a statement issued by the organising team of the event, “Corporate Bites seeks to create a platform that blends entertainment, corporate visibility, wellness, and cultural celebration, while strengthening relationships between institutions and the communities they serve.”

The event, scheduled for Friday, 20th March 2026, at the Ho Sports Stadium from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, will be held under the theme “Cook, Compete, Connect.” The event is open to the public, corporate bodies, and stakeholders to take part in the maiden edition.

Corporate Bites 2026 will bring together eight corporate institutions to compete in a friendly yet exciting culinary contest while also participating in fun games aimed at strengthening collaboration and fostering healthy competition among corporate organisations in the region.

Beyond the cooking showdown, the event will feature several engaging side attractions including health screening, live band music, a vibrant Borborbor cultural performance, and corporate education and exhibitions by participating institutions, providing an opportunity for organisations to showcase their services and interact with the public.

The inaugural edition will be hosted on a rotational basis, with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Region serving as the host institution for the 2026 event.