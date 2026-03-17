ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 17 Mar 2026 Regional News

Corporate Bites 2026 set to ignite Volta Region with culinary competition, corporate networking

By Desmond Tinana
Corporate Bites 2026 set to ignite Volta Region with culinary competition, corporate networking

As part of activities to celebrate the 2026 heritage month, the Volta Region is set to host the first edition of Corporate Bites, an innovative corporate event where corporate institutions will come together for a Corporate Cooking and Games Showdown to promote teamwork, networking, and corporate engagement.

According to a statement issued by the organising team of the event, “Corporate Bites seeks to create a platform that blends entertainment, corporate visibility, wellness, and cultural celebration, while strengthening relationships between institutions and the communities they serve.”

The event, scheduled for Friday, 20th March 2026, at the Ho Sports Stadium from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, will be held under the theme “Cook, Compete, Connect.” The event is open to the public, corporate bodies, and stakeholders to take part in the maiden edition.

Corporate Bites 2026 will bring together eight corporate institutions to compete in a friendly yet exciting culinary contest while also participating in fun games aimed at strengthening collaboration and fostering healthy competition among corporate organisations in the region.

Beyond the cooking showdown, the event will feature several engaging side attractions including health screening, live band music, a vibrant Borborbor cultural performance, and corporate education and exhibitions by participating institutions, providing an opportunity for organisations to showcase their services and interact with the public.

The inaugural edition will be hosted on a rotational basis, with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Region serving as the host institution for the 2026 event.

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

29 minutes ago

PURC increases electricity and water tariffs effective July 1 PURC increases electricity and water tariffs effective July 1

44 minutes ago

GWL charges customer over GH¢74,000 for illegal reconnection GWL charges customer over GH¢74,000 for illegal reconnection

44 minutes ago

Interior Ministry suspends Kantanka Security Services licence over Adwoa Safo shooting incident Interior Ministry suspends Kantanka Security Services licence over Adwoa Safo sh...

44 minutes ago

Torrential rainswreak havoc inCentral Region as 18killed,hundreds affected, 58 buildings collapse Torrential rains wreak havoc in Central Region as 18 killed, hundreds affected, ...

44 minutes ago

Police invite Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over Kwabenya shooting incident Police invite Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over Kwabenya shooting incident

1 hour ago

Mr. Mohammed Yakubu Biakoye NPP Vice Chairman commends Agbodza, demands urgent fixing of deteriorati...

2 hours ago

Pregnant mother of three hospitalised after alleged assault by husband Pregnant mother of three hospitalised after alleged assault by husband

2 hours ago

Senior student allegedly slaps Junior repeatedly over missing mobile phone at Nchiraa SHS Senior student allegedly slaps Junior repeatedly over missing mobile phone at Nc...

2 hours ago

There was no gun in Adwoa Safo’s car, I saw more than 30 bullet holes on her car” – Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr narrates shooting incident There was no gun in Adwoa Safo’s car, I saw more than 30 bullet holes on her car...

2 hours ago

NPP Bantama Chairman, Vice Chairman arrested after clash over constituency album at party office NPP Bantama Chairman, Vice Chairman arrested after clash over constituency album...

Just in....
body-container-line