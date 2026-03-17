Creatives advised to prioritise their mental health at Tourcher Experience X Space conversation

Creatives across Ghana have been urged to deliberately prioritise their mental health and build structured routines to withstand the emotional pressures that come with chasing success.

The advice was delivered during the Torcher Experience X Spaces conversation held on Monday, 2nd March 2026, under the theme “Built for the Journey: Mental Resilience for Young Musicians and Creatives.” The session formed part of the BHIM Impact Programme and was hosted by Node 8 in collaboration with award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

The discussion, hosted by Micheal Opare, brought together musicians, youth leaders, and mental health professionals, including Ho Technical University Counsellor Dr Sedem Amedor, Partner Representative Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Blogger and broadcaster Bone, and rising stars from the Volta Region, Kenny Ice, Gbeshie, and Tuff B.

The goal of the session was to help young creatives combine their ambition with emotional endurance, enabling them to thrive in the industry.

Dr Sedem Amedor stressed that many young artists suffer silently because they lack structure in their daily lives. According to him, mental resilience is not accidental but built intentionally through routine.

“Running around and responding to every chaotic situation, it’s important that you fix your creative hours,” he advised. “This is the time for creatives. This is your scheduled time for rest.”

He explained that creatives must be consistent with their sleep patterns and working hours. “If by 11 p.m. you are going to bed, you are consistent with that. Make sure whatever you are doing, you sit down before that time and then you go to bed,” he said.

Dr Amedor also recommended exercising at least two to three times a week to support emotional stability. “You need to create a structure in your routines. You shouldn’t just be there and if anything comes to your mind, you jump and start doing it,” he cautioned.

Beyond routine building, he raised concerns about the psychological effects of excessive social media exposure. According to him, constant comparison and obsession with online numbers can distort reality and fuel anxiety.

“You need to limit comparison exposure,” he noted. “Set your time on scrolling. Avoid checking numbers first thing in the morning. Sometimes you need to mute accounts that trigger you.”

He further advised periodic digital detox. “As a creative, find time to switch off and get out of all the data spaces and free your mind. Go swimming, go fishing, go do something. When you are feeling pressured, it is time to take time off all digital happenings,” he said.

The mental health expert observed that irritability and mild depression are common among young artistes, especially when support systems weaken or expected feedback does not come.

“Lonely moments, rejection, not getting the kind of feedback you wanted — all these are not proof that you are failing,” he explained. “Sometimes it proves that you are growing into a level your environment hasn’t caught up with.”

Dr Amedor warned against isolation during difficult seasons. Instead, he encouraged creatives to actively seek community and mentorship.

“The solution is not to isolate yourself. Rather, try to get into community. Specifically request someone who can mentor you, especially in the industry,” he advised.

He emphasised that mentorship and apprenticeship traditions are fading in modern times, yet they remain crucial for sustainable growth. According to him, young creatives must be willing to serve under experienced professionals, sometimes voluntarily, to gain knowledge and discipline.

“Learning at the feet of somebody who has gone through it all and being patient enough to be tutored and coached is important,” he stated. “These stories are beginning to vanish from our era.”

He encouraged artists to abandon the rush for immediate fame and financial rewards, urging them to embrace volunteerism and apprenticeship as pathways to mastery.

Dr Amedor also called for the development of personal support systems, consisting of trusted friends, mentors and, where necessary, professional therapists.

“In our part of the world, we don’t realise that therapy is that important,” he said. “Sometimes friends can help, but you need a therapist, a psychologist, somebody who can really walk you through your experiences.”

He introduced participants to a digital therapy platform known as Fafa, which allows individuals to anonymously share their feelings and connect with professional counsellors. The platform, he said, offers a confidential space for young people seeking guidance.

Host of the session, Stonebwoy, underscored the importance of involving professionals in mental health discussions. He admitted that many of the challenges artistes face have scientific explanations that creatives may not fully understand.

The musician expressed concern about how unaddressed emotional struggles often manifest as bitterness and online hostility.

“I believe people just turn all that around to become some cancer of late,” he remarked. “That’s where it translates into social media bullying and attacks. They become bitter characters of themselves.”

The BHIM Nation president who owns a Master’s Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from GIMPA observed that in the current digital era, hate campaigns are easier to orchestrate and spread. He described it as troubling that some individuals invest time in seeing others fail.

“It really bugs my mind that people want to see others not do well,” he added.

Rising star from the Volta Region, Tuff B shared his personal coping mechanisms, highlighting mentorship, prayer, reading and listening to the teachings of Apostle Joshua Selman as pillars of his emotional stability.

“Constant mentorship helps a lot,” he said. “For me, I learn from Stonebwoy” he added, referring.

Tuff B revealed that he intentionally avoids substance use and instead turns to spiritual practices and personal development. “I don’t even take alcohol. Prayer works a lot, especially worship,” he stated.

He also emphasised the role of books in shaping his mindset. “Buying learning materials like books helps in moments like this. As a creative with expectations, you definitely go through hard seasons. You need to wise up and help yourself,” he said.

The X Spaces conversation was designed not only as a dialogue but as an intervention to normalise discussions around mental health within Ghana’s creative industry. Executive Director of Node Eight, Brian Dzansi Dzidefo noted that while success is visible, the emotional struggles behind it are often hidden.

By reframing rejection and failure as growth processes, the session aimed to discourage destructive coping patterns such as substance abuse and withdrawal. It also sought to position mental resilience as a core professional skill rather than an optional trait.

The organisers expect the conversation to generate sustained youth engagement ahead of the Torcher Experience Concert in Ho while deepening awareness about wellbeing among creatives.

The session emphasised the fact that talent alone is insufficient. Without discipline, mentorship, structured routines, and professional support, young creatives risk losing themselves in the pressure of ambition.

As Dr Amedor concluded by noting that, resilience is built deliberately, and mental health must be treated as a priority, not an afterthought.