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Prioritizing presidential jet over cocoa farmers highly insensitive - Minority slams govt

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Politics Prioritizing presidential jet over cocoa farmers highly insensitive - Minority slams govt
TUE, 17 MAR 2026 1

The Minority in Parliament has criticized President John Dramani Mahama's government for prioritizing the purchase of a presidential jet over the cocoa crisis affecting farmers.

The Minority believes the government should have resolved the cocoa issue and supported farmers before considering new aircraft.

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annor-Dompreh made the remarks while engaging farmers at Kunsu in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

"This government has demonstrated it has no regard for cocoa farmers. While you're crying, they're thinking of buying aeroplanes," he said.

"We strongly believe the government could have sorted out this issue, maintained prices, and positioned farmers to produce more."

Bantama MP Hon Francis Asenso Boakye also condemned the price reduction, saying, "Government has taken the farmer for granted.

"They have no regard for you, which is why they failed to think twice about this reduction."

The former Roads Minister urged farmers to be aggressive in demanding good prices for their cocoa beans.

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Comments

I am a "helo" | 3/18/2026 11:00:30 AM

The money Akufo-Addo wasted to hire luxurious private jets around the globe could have purchased a new one for Ghana if he were an intelligent man.

Comments1
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