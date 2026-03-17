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ECOWAS 50th anniversary summit to chart West Africa’s future in Togo May 21

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines ECOWAS 50th anniversary summit to chart West Africa’s future in Togo May 21
TUE, 17 MAR 2026

The Republic of Togo will host the ECOWAS Summit on the future of the Community on May 21, in Lomé, the country’s capital.

The meeting will also mark the closing of the celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of the regional body.

The summit will bring together Heads of State and Government from ECOWAS member countries.

It will also feature representatives from regional institutions, international organisations, the private sector, civil society, and West African youth.

According to a news release shared on Tuesday, March 17, the meeting will provide a strategic framework for collective discussions on regional integration, peace, security, economic growth, and sustainable development in West Africa.

It will also symbolise fifty years of shared commitment to regional progress.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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