Ghana’s economy grew by 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025 — GSS

Ghana’s economy grew by 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 4.0% in the same period in 2024, the Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, has revealed.

Presenting the 2025 fourth-quarter GDP, full-year GDP estimates, and the December 2025 Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) at a press conference on Tuesday, March 17, Dr. Iddrisu said the economy expanded by 6.0% for the full year, slightly higher than the 5.8% recorded in 2024.

“The non-oil economy grew by 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 4.8% in the same period of 2024. This shows that our economic expansion was broadly driven by activities outside the oil sector,” he said.

According to the data, Services remained the largest sector, accounting for 45.9% of GDP, followed by Industry at 31.3% and Agriculture at 22.8%.

Services contributed 58.2% of total economic growth, supported by activities such as information and communication, transport, education, and public administration.

Agriculture grew by 5.3%, mainly due to crops, while Industry expanded by 1.9% in the fourth quarter.

Dr. Iddrisu also highlighted strong momentum toward the end of the year.

“Economic activity, as measured by the Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth, expanded by 10.1% in December 2025 compared to 5.2% in the same period in 2024, showing a stronger economic performance towards the end of the year,” he said.