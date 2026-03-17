CLOGSAG gives gov’t 14 days to present amicable resolution to its demands

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has given the government a 14-day ultimatum to present an amicable resolution to its demands.

The association commenced a nationwide strike on Monday, March 9, over what it described as years of unfulfilled government commitments regarding a negotiated salary framework for civil and local government workers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 17, and signed by Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo, CLOGSAG announced the suspension of the strike.

Members were urged to report to work on Tuesday, March 24, while awaiting the outcome of the government’s response within the 14-day period.

“The National Executive Committee (EXECO) of Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), on 17th March 2026, reviewed the appeal by Government to call off the nationwide strike action ‘and allow Government fourteen (14) days to come to an amicable resolution of the issues with the Salary Structure and Conditions of Service of members of CLOGSAG,’” the statement said.

“EXECO, therefore, has suspended the nationwide strike. All members of CLOGSAG are to report to work by Tuesday, 24th March 2026,” it added.