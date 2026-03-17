ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 17 Mar 2026 Headlines

CLOGSAG gives gov’t 14 days to present amicable resolution to its demands

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
CLOGSAG gives gov’t 14 days to present amicable resolution to its demands

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has given the government a 14-day ultimatum to present an amicable resolution to its demands.

The association commenced a nationwide strike on Monday, March 9, over what it described as years of unfulfilled government commitments regarding a negotiated salary framework for civil and local government workers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 17, and signed by Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo, CLOGSAG announced the suspension of the strike.

Members were urged to report to work on Tuesday, March 24, while awaiting the outcome of the government’s response within the 14-day period.

“The National Executive Committee (EXECO) of Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), on 17th March 2026, reviewed the appeal by Government to call off the nationwide strike action ‘and allow Government fourteen (14) days to come to an amicable resolution of the issues with the Salary Structure and Conditions of Service of members of CLOGSAG,’” the statement said.

“EXECO, therefore, has suspended the nationwide strike. All members of CLOGSAG are to report to work by Tuesday, 24th March 2026,” it added.

317202621008-1i840p4bbv-clogsag-suspends-strike.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

How NACOC picked up five Central University students on campus over cannabis infused drug trade How NACOC picked up five Central University students on campus over cannabis inf...

2 hours ago

Kantanka family says Adwoa Safo attempted to serve court injunction on Akofena when gunshots were fired Kantanka family says Adwoa Safo attempted to serve court injunction on Akofena w...

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong ought to have been questioned over contracts for sale allegations — Dr. Zaato Kennedy Agyapong ought to have been questioned over 'contracts for sale' allegat...

2 hours ago

ACFO II Semey Mawuko bows out after 37 years in GNFS ACFO II Semey Mawuko bows out after 37 years in GNFS

2 hours ago

Adwoa Safo is the rightful successor to late Apostle Kwadwo Safo — Family Adwoa Safo is the rightful successor to late Apostle Kwadwo Safo — Family

2 hours ago

We do not recognize Akofena as leader of Kristo Asafo Mission — Kantaka family We do not recognize Akofena as leader of Kristo Asafo Mission — Kantaka family

2 hours ago

US cracks down on visa holders accused of abusing system and defrauding citizens US cracks down on visa holders accused of abusing system and defrauding citizens

3 hours ago

Former presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye IMANI stopped asking questions when the NDC took office – Miracles Aboagye

3 hours ago

Mother and son buried after Cape Coast rain disaster, NADMO orders building checks Mother and son buried after Cape Coast rain disaster, NADMO orders building chec...

4 hours ago

Four medical laboratories shut down in Bolgatanga over regulatory breaches Four medical laboratories shut down in Bolgatanga over regulatory breaches

Just in....
body-container-line