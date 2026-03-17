Minority accuses govt of repackaging old land policies as rnew eforms

The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of repackaging existing land policies and presenting them as new reforms, sharply criticising recent announcements by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

In a statement issued on March 17, the caucus described the so-called reforms as largely a rebranding of long-standing laws, policies and initiatives introduced under previous administrations, warning that the move risks misleading the public.

“The Ghanaian public deserves accuracy, not political theatre,” the Minority said. “What the Ministry has presented as reform is, in large part, a repackaging of existing law and standing policy.”

The response follows a press conference by the Ministry outlining measures aimed at improving the management of public lands.

The Minority challenged several of the measures highlighted, insisting they were neither new nor innovative. On the requirement for ministerial approval in the allocation of public lands, the caucus argued that the policy dates back to a 2021 directive under the previous administration, making its presentation as a fresh initiative inaccurate.

It also rejected claims that the use of Form 5 for land applications represents a reform, noting that the process is already provided for under the State Lands Regulations, 1962 (L.I. 230) and cannot be altered without parliamentary approval.

On digitalisation, the caucus maintained that reforms at the Lands Commission had already been initiated, including the rollout of digital composite search systems to streamline land inquiries.

The Minority further pointed to the Public Lands Protection Task Force, arguing that it had long been operational and had already undertaken efforts to reclaim encroached state lands before the current administration assumed office.

“These are not new measures,” the statement said. “They are continuations of policies and systems already in place.”

While acknowledging that governance is a continuous process, the caucus stressed that its concern was not with the continuation of existing programmes but with what it described as their misrepresentation.

“Our quarrel is not with continuation,” the statement said. “Our quarrel is with misrepresentation.”

The development adds to growing political tensions over land administration, with the Minority vowing to hold the government accountable over what it claims is an attempt to take credit for past initiatives.