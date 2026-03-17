Youth empowerment: Sammi Awuku and I committed to it – Opare Addo

Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment Hon. George Opare Addo has praised Sammi Awuku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwapim North Constituency, Hon Samuel Awuku, for his leadership prowess and commitment to inspiring and empowering the youth, stressing that even though both of them belong to different political parties, their commitment to investing in and empowering the youth unites them.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 116th Anniversary Speech and Prize-giving Day of his alma mater, Adisadel College, on Saturday, Hon Opare Addo recounted his longstanding cordial relationship with Sammi Awuku from their days as roommates at the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana and the similar roles they have occupied in their respective parties, lauding Hon. Awuku for his exemplary leadership qualities.

“Today, he [Hon Sammi Awuku] is ten minutes away from here, motivating young people, launching a Game Changers Awards, investing in the next generation. And I’m here, I believe I’m doing the same but in different schools, different parties but the mission remains the same [ investing in and empowering the next generation],” Hon Opare Addo said.

While Hon. Opare Addo was speaking at Adisadel College, Hon. Sammi Awuku, an old boy of St. Augustine’s College (AUGUSCO), was launching the Change Makers Award scheme at Augusco to encourage both students and teachers to give off their best in any leadership role assigned to them.

For Hon. Opare Addo, party differences must not make young political leaders depart from the aim to empower the next generation.

"This is Ghana at its best. And quite frankly, this is what both Adisadel and Augusco are supposed to produce,” Hon Opare Addo noted.