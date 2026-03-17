Jirapa MP chides NPP for dodging economic debate as dollar, inflation and growth improve

The Member of Parliament for Jirapa, Cletus Seidu Dapilah, has accused the opposition New Patriotic Party of deliberately avoiding discussions on Ghana’s economic performance, insisting that key indicators are showing steady improvement under President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana with Moro Awudu, the lawmaker argued that the opposition was reluctant to engage on critical issues such as the cedi, inflation, gross domestic product and overall economic growth due to what he described as visible gains made by the current administration.

He maintained that the relative stability of the cedi and a consistent drop in inflation point to a recovering economy, crediting the government’s economic management team for outcomes he said have caught critics off guard.

Mr. Dapilah challenged leading figures in the NPP, including Mahamudu Bawumia, to return to the public space and defend their economic record, stressing that Ghanaians deserve clear and honest engagement on issues that directly impact their livelihoods.

On the issue of employment, the MP acknowledged growing public demand for jobs but cautioned against hasty recruitment. He said the government is prioritising the creation of fiscal space before expanding hiring, warning that unchecked employment without the necessary financial backing could weaken state institutions.

He pointed to agencies such as the Ghana Cocoa Board and Ghana Gas, where he claimed staff numbers had ballooned beyond sustainable levels in previous years, placing significant pressure on payrolls.

According to him, some institutions are already struggling under the weight of excessive staffing despite limited operational demands, a situation he warned could lead to institutional strain if not corrected.

He stressed that while job creation remains a priority, the government will focus on stabilising the economy and strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals before rolling out large-scale recruitment, insisting that any new jobs must be sustainable and properly financed.