Pay cocoa farmers; your administration is killing the sector — Ahiagbah to Mahama

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over challenges confronting Ghana’s cocoa sector, urging immediate payment to farmers.

His comments follow an announcement by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson on Thursday, February 12, that the Producer Price Review Committee had reduced the cocoa price for the remainder of the 2025/2026 season to GH¢41,392 per tonne, equivalent to GH¢2,587 per bag.

The new price represents a 28.6 percent drop from the GH¢3,625 per bag set at the start of the season in October 2025, a move that has triggered concerns among farmers.

Despite the reduction, some cocoa farmers say they are yet to be paid for beans supplied as far back as November 2025.

Reacting in a social media post on Tuesday, March 17, Ahiagbah accused the government of worsening conditions in the sector and called for urgent intervention.

“Please pay the cocoa farmers; they are struggling, and some are dying due to the worsening cost of living in Ghana under your leadership,” he said.

He further described the situation as unjust, criticising both the price cut and delayed payments.

“Your government is gradually killing the cocoa sector because you cannot cut prices, delay payments, and expect productivity to increase,” Mr. Ahiagbah stated.

According to him, the situation is placing significant strain on Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), many of which rely on bank loans to operate, while farmers continue to bear the brunt of the challenges.

He stressed that resolving the payment delays is critical to sustaining the cocoa sector, which remains a key pillar of Ghana’s economy.