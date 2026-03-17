NPP’s Alfred Thompson questions GoldBod contract, alleges conflict of interest

A member of the Communications Team of the New Patriotic Party, Alfred Thompson, has raised concerns over a controversial sole-sourced contract awarded by GoldBod for the procurement of laptops and office renovation, citing possible conflict of interest.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning show hosted by Moro Awudu, Thompson questioned the decision to award the contract to Correca, a company reportedly linked to the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency, Stan Dogbe.

He argued that the development raises serious governance issues, stressing that public officials and individuals connected to them must not be seen to benefit from state contracts. According to him, allowing such arrangements could create room for undue influence in procurement processes.

Thompson also criticised the cost of the project, estimating the contract value at nearly GH¢12 million, which he described as excessive for what he believes is only a partial renovation and supply of equipment.

He further pointed to what he described as irregularities in the procurement process, questioning the timeline of the contract award and the documentation involved. According to him, certain approvals and certifications appeared to have been secured after work had already begun, raising concerns about whether due process was followed.

Thompson said these issues cast doubt on the transparency and fairness of the procurement process and risk undermining public confidence in government contracts.

The contract awarded by GoldBod has in recent days sparked public debate, with critics demanding clarity on how the deal was executed and whether procurement rules were adhered to. Government officials are yet to respond to the latest concerns.