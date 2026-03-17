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Private jet brouhaha: Mahama should as well move his office to his brother’s — Kwasi Kwarteng

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Private jet brouhaha: Mahama should as well move his office to his brother’s — Kwasi Kwarteng
TUE, 17 MAR 2026

A leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Kwarteng, has criticised justifications for President John Dramani Mahama’s use of his brother’s private jet.

He suggested that the logic could be stretched to absurd levels.

The President has come under criticism from the opposition NPP and some commentators following his recent trip to South Korea aboard a private jet owned by his brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

The Presidency has defended the decision, explaining that it was a cost-saving measure due to the unavailability of the state’s presidential jet.

Reacting in a social media post on Tuesday, March 17, Kwarteng dismissed that reasoning, describing it as flawed and inconsistent with principles of public office.

“Perhaps the President should vacate the Jubilee House and operate from his brother’s Engineers and Planners office. After all, why maintain state infrastructure when family property exists?” he wrote.

He further extended the argument sarcastically, questioning the broader implications of such a justification.

“Better still, consider disbanding the presidential security detail and replace it with whatever private guards Ibrahim Mahama has. That will save the state some money. Isn’t it?” Kwarteng noted.

He stressed that governance decisions should not be reduced to personal or familial convenience because such reasoning could undermine state institutions and standards if applied broadly.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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