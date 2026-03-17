Ghana Tourism Authority eyes partnership to develop Vodza as tourism destination

The Ghana Tourism Authority has announced plans to partner with the Vodza Ecotourism Initiative to transform the area into a vibrant tourism destination through infrastructure development and capacity-building programmes.

The announcement was made during the launch of the fifth edition of the Vodza Easter Regatta in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, on Sunday 15th March 2026, where stakeholders gathered to promote community-based tourism and economic opportunities.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Benjamin Anani Nsiah said the collaboration forms part of broader efforts to strengthen tourism development in coastal communities.

He explained that the Authority’s partnership with the Vodza Ecotourism Initiative will focus on improving tourism infrastructure while equipping residents with the skills needed to actively participate in the sector.

Mr Nsiah, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Authority’s CEO, Maame Efua Houadjeto, noted that the initiative is expected to create employment opportunities.

He added that the Ghana Tourism Authority, under the leadership of the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, with the support of President John Dramani Mahama, remains committed to promoting sustainable, community-led tourism across the country.

As part of the planned development, Mr Nsiah disclosed that a modern visitor reception facility will be constructed in Vodza to enhance the experience of tourists visiting the area.

The proposed facility is expected to include washrooms, an organised car park, an eatery serving local dishes, a curio shop for artisans and a tourism information centre.

He further outlined a long-term vision of establishing a tourism corridor along the southern Volta Region, stretching from Anyanui to Aflao, to connect key cultural and historical attractions.

These include Fort Prinzenstein, the Hedzranawo slave heritage site in Denu and the Atorkor slave market, as well as beach resorts along the Keta and Anloga coastline.

The launch of the regatta brought together traditional leaders, government officials, tourism stakeholders, security agencies and community members, all of whom highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships to drive tourism development.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Keta Municipal Assembly, Wisdom Seade, said the area possesses immense tourism potential due to its natural features, including lagoons, beaches and islands.

He indicated that the assembly is ready to support the initiative and attract investment into hospitality, water sports and recreational activities to boost the local economy.

Mr Seade also encouraged organisers to expand the regatta to include surrounding communities to ensure wider participation and shared benefits.

According to him, such inclusion will allow neighbouring communities to showcase their cultural heritage through music, dance and local food, while contributing to the growth of tourism in the municipality.

Also speaking at the event, the Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Training Command of the Ghana Navy, Captain Prince Abotsi, described the regatta as an important platform that goes beyond competition.

He said the event promotes unity, peace and sportsmanship, while celebrating the community’s connection to the sea.

Captain Abotsi assured that naval personnel will be deployed during the main event to ensure safety and order throughout the sailing competitions.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Vodza Ecotourism Initiative, Bridget Katsriku, said the project was initiated to provide alternative livelihoods for residents following the decline in fish stocks.

She expressed optimism that the planned collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority will help unlock the area’s tourism potential and improve the economic well-being of the community.