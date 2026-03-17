Woman arrested for calling Uber driver a murderer, thief on Snapchat 

A 20-year-old woman who allegedly described an Uber driver as a “murderer” and “thief” on social media has been arrested.

Promise Yayra Asamani was picked up by the Inspector-General of Police's (IGP) Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team for allegedly publishing false information on Snapchat.

A police brief said on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Selasie Kwaku Anthonio, a 43-year-old Uber driver, reported to the team over a viral Snapchat post.

The post, which featured his photograph and vehicle registration number, AD-1479-25, falsely labelled him a “murderer and a thief.”

“It further alleged that he used signal jammers to disconnect passengers' network connectivity and also carried offensive weapons,” the police brief said.

According to the complainant, he became aware of the post on March 10, 2026, at about 1457 hours, after being alerted by his nephew, Godsway Tetteh.

Following the widespread circulation of the post, he received numerous distressing calls from family and customers.

His Uber account was subsequently blocked, depriving him of his livelihood. He also expressed fear for his safety due to the risk of public hostility.

Investigations by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team initially led to the arrest of Stephanie Asamani, a sister of the suspect, on Friday, March 13, 2026, at her residence at Cambodia, Spintex, Accra.

During interrogation, Stephanie stated that on March 9, 2026, at about 1400 hours, she booked a ride from Spintex to Oyibi, with the complainant as the driver.

She said shortly after the trip began, the driver requested that she changed the drop-off location to a nearby destination so he could go “off-trip.”

Stephanie further alleged that during the journey, the driver made a phone call in Ewe, saying: “I am bringing the goods to the location, so wait.”

She claimed she also observed a rag and a hammer in the boot area of the vehicle.

According to her, the driver later stopped at the Toyota Motor Roundabout, leading to a verbal altercation, after which she exited the vehicle.

Upon returning home, Stephanie said she narrated the incident to her sisters and shared a screenshot of the driver's profile with Promise Yayra Asamani.

On March 11, she realised that the information had been posted on Snapchat. When confronted, Promise reportedly said she published the post “to create awareness.”

Further investigations confirmed that Promise Yayra Asamani authored the post, which explicitly labelled the driver a “killer.”

The police said she failed to honour an invitation extended to her on March 12, leading to her arrest on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

During interrogation, she admitted that the post was based solely on her sister's account and that she had no evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Promise Asamani has since been granted police enquiry bail as investigations continued, the brief said.

It cautioned the public against publishing false information, noting that it is against the laws of the country.

GNA