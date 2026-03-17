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Two fined GH¢ 21,600 for stealing and dishonestly receiving  

  Tue, 17 Mar 2026
Crime & Punishment Two fined GH¢ 21,600 for stealing and dishonestly receiving
TUE, 17 MAR 2026

The Tarkwa circuit court has fined two men a total of GH¢21,600.00 for unlawful entry, stealing, and dishonestly receiving.

The convicts, Emmanuel Mensah, unemployed, 28, and John Paul, an artist, 40, would each pay GH¢10,800.00 or in default serve 24 months each imprisonment with hard labour.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Lartey, prosecuting, told the court that Jibril Warris, the complainant, is a trader and lives in Akoon.

He said Mensah, alias “Quansah,” had no permanent place of abode, while John alias “Ink man” lived at the Tarkwa Railway station.

ASP Lartey said on January 18, 2026, at about 11:00 pm, the complainant and his two siblings put their iPhone 12, iPhone XR, and HMD Android mobile phone, all worth GH¢7,000.00 including a faulty iPhone XR on charge and went to bed.

He said the following day around 2:00 am, the complainant woke up and noticed the door leading to their room was opened with the light on, searched for the mobile phones but did not find them.

The Prosecution said the complainant went to the Tarkwa main lorry station and informed the mobile phone repairers about the theft.

He, however, pleaded with them that, should anyone bring such mobile phones for formatting, they should alert him.

According to ASP Lartey, on January 20, 2026, Mensah took one of the stolen mobile phones to a repairer at the Tarkwa main lorry station and requested GH¢100.00.

He said the mobile phone repairer (witness) saw the complainant’s photograph on the mobile phone, reported Mensah to the Police and he was arrested.

The prosecutor said Mensah in his investigation caution statement, informed the police that he sold the iPhone 12 and iPhone XR for GH¢300.00 to Paul and gave the HMD Android phone to someone at a ghetto for safekeeping.

He said Mensah led the police to apprehend Paul and the two iPhones belonging to the complainant were retrieved from him.

GNA

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