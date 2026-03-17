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Tue, 17 Mar 2026 Politics

Economic improvement: ‘Bank of Ghana deserves to be applauded’ — Hopeson Adorye

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Economic improvement: ‘Bank of Ghana deserves to be applauded’ — Hopeson Adorye

A leading member of the United Party, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has urged Ghanaians to commend the Bank of Ghana for its role in stabilising the economy through monetary interventions.

His comments follow concerns raised by some Ghanaians who argue that recent macroeconomic gains, including declining inflation, are not reflected in the daily lives of citizens.

However, speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, March 17, Hopeson Adorye stated that the central bank’s actions have contributed significantly to current stability.

He noted that the BoG has used 17 billion cedis to mop up excess liquidity in the system, a move he said has shown positive results.

The UP communicator stressed that such interventions are critical to maintaining price stability, noting that the central bank has the mandate to deploy resources to manage the economy effectively.

“Stabilisation operations are very essential to restore the effectiveness of monetary policy, so we should applaud Bank of Ghana for that,” Mr. Adorye said.

According to him, the relative stability in inflation and the currency is not accidental but the result of deliberate policy measures.

The former MP aspirant further stated that dismissing these efforts undermines the technical role of the central bank.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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