Ghanaians worse off today than in 2024 — NPP's Awal Mohammed

A National Communication Team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awal Mohammed, has asserted that economic improvements touted by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) are not translating into tangible results for Ghanaians.

Awal Mohammed acknowledged that inflation currently stands at about 3.3 percent, alongside a relatively stable local currency; figures the government continues to highlight as evidence of progress.

However, speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, March 17, he argued that citizens' living standards contradict these macroeconomic indicators.

“The NDC and the government can celebrate all these statistics, but the reality doesn’t support it on the ground. The Ghanaian is worse off today than in 2024 and that is the reality,” he said.

He further criticised what he described as selective use of economic data by the government, insisting that key sectors driving growth are underperforming.

“They will mention inflation, exchange rate and so on, but they will skip the statistics on construction, on capital expenditure, on the service sector… the amount of money that was released for capital expenditure that will drive growth was only 34%,” Awal stated.

According to him, sectors such as construction and industry have seen significant declines, raising concerns about the sustainability of the recovery narrative being advanced by the government.

The NPP communicator stressed that without substantial investment in productive sectors, the current economic gains would not translate into improved living conditions for the average Ghanaian.