Why Fuel Prices in the United States Are Sometimes Lower Than in African Oil-Producing Countries

A Deeper Look at Global Pump Prices and the Impact of the Iran War

Fuel prices often spark debate across the world, particularly in countries that produce crude oil. Many citizens expect oil-producing nations to enjoy the cheapest fuel. Yet global comparisons show that this is not always the case. In some situations, motorists in the United States one of the world’s largest economies pay less for petrol than drivers in certain African oil-producing countries.

The explanation lies in a complex mix of refining capacity, subsidies, taxation policies, currency stability, and global geopolitical tensions. The recent conflict involving Iran has also begun to push global oil prices upward, adding a new layer of pressure to pump prices worldwide.

Fuel Prices in the United States

In early 2026, the average price of gasoline in the United States was around $2.91 per gallon according to government transportation data.

Because one gallon equals 3.785 liters, this translates to roughly $0.77–$0.85 per liter, depending on the week and region.

Prices fluctuate due to several factors including crude oil costs, refinery operations, and federal or state taxes. However, the United States maintains relatively moderate pump prices compared with many developed countries.

The key reason is its large domestic energy sector. The country is one of the world’s biggest oil producers and possesses extensive refining capacity. In addition, the U.S. energy market operates largely on free-market pricing, allowing supply and demand to influence prices.

Fuel Prices in African Oil-Producing Countries

Africa is home to several major oil producers including Nigeria, Angola, Algeria, and Libya. In theory, these nations should enjoy consistently low fuel prices.

In reality, the situation varies widely. Some countries sell fuel very cheaply due to heavy subsidies, while others experience higher prices despite producing crude oil.

For example:

Libya: often below $0.05 per liter due to strong government subsidies

Angola: roughly $0.30–$0.40 per liter

Algeria: around $0.35–$0.40 per liter

Nigeria: roughly $0.50–$0.60 per liter depending on policy changes

These prices may appear lower than those in the United States, but in some African producers the cost can rise quickly when subsidies are reduced or removed. In several cases, pump prices have actually exceeded U.S. prices during subsidy reforms.

Why Oil-Producing African Countries Sometimes Pay More

Several structural challenges explain why oil-producing African countries sometimes struggle to maintain low pump prices.

Limited Refining Capacity

Many African countries export crude oil but import refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel.

Refineries are expensive to build and maintain, and decades of underinvestment have left many countries dependent on imported fuel. When crude oil is exported and refined abroad, the final product returns at a higher cost.

By contrast, the United States has one of the largest refining networks in the world, allowing it to process domestic crude oil into finished fuels locally.

Subsidy Removal and Fiscal Pressure

For many years, governments across Africa subsidized petrol to keep prices low for citizens. However, these subsidies often cost billions of dollars annually and strain national budgets.

As a result, several governments have reduced or eliminated subsidies, causing pump prices to rise. When subsidies disappear, prices immediately begin to reflect global market conditions.

Nigeria is a prominent example where fuel prices rose sharply after subsidy reforms in recent years.

Currency Weakness and Import Costs

Fuel imports are typically paid for in U.S. dollars. If a country’s currency weakens, the cost of importing refined petroleum increases.

Many African economies have experienced currency depreciation in recent years. This means that even if global oil prices remain stable, local pump prices can still rise.

The United States does not face this problem because the global oil market itself operates largely in dollars.

Infrastructure and Distribution Challenges

Transportation costs also affect pump prices. Poor road networks, limited pipelines, and inefficient distribution systems can increase the cost of delivering fuel from ports or refineries to filling stations.

In large countries with weak infrastructure, these logistical costs can significantly raise the final retail price.

The Iran War and Rising Global Oil Prices

The current conflict involving Iran has created fresh uncertainty in global energy markets.

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Energy analysts report that the conflict has already caused sharp increases in global energy prices and raised fears of supply disruptions.

According to financial market observers, oil prices surged significantly after the crisis began, contributing to higher gasoline prices worldwide.

Some estimates suggest the conflict triggered a 40% spike in oil prices and a major jump in wholesale gas prices as markets reacted to supply risks in the Middle East.

The Middle East is a critical hub for global oil supply. Shipping lanes such as the Strait of Hormuz carry a significant portion of the world’s crude exports. Any disruption in this region can rapidly drive up global fuel costs.

As a result, at least 95 countries have already experienced petrol price increases following the escalation of the conflict.

Even countries with strong energy sectors, including the United States, have seen gasoline prices climb in recent weeks.

How Global Conflicts Affect African Fuel Prices

African economies are particularly sensitive to global oil price shocks. When crude prices rise due to geopolitical tensions, several consequences follow:

Import costs increase for refined petroleum products.

Governments face pressure to restore fuel subsidies to protect consumers.

Inflation rises as transportation and electricity costs increase.

Countries that already face currency instability or fiscal pressure may struggle to absorb these shocks.

The Broader Global Picture

Globally, the average gasoline price is about $1.35 per liter, though prices vary widely depending on national policies and economic conditions.

Interestingly, the United States stands out among wealthy countries for maintaining relatively low fuel prices due to strong domestic production and a competitive refining sector.

However, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may alter this balance in the coming months.

Conclusion

The assumption that oil-producing countries should always enjoy the lowest fuel prices does not always hold true. In many African producers, structural issues such as limited refining capacity, subsidy reforms, weak currencies, and infrastructure challenges can push pump prices higher than expected.

Meanwhile, the United States benefits from a powerful domestic energy industry and extensive refining capacity that helps stabilize fuel prices.

The emerging global energy shock linked to the Iran conflict demonstrates how geopolitics can quickly influence petrol prices everywhere, from Washington to Lagos and Accra. As the situation evolves, both oil-producing and oil-importing countries will continue to feel the impact at the fuel pump.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

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