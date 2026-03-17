Dr. Charles Dwamena announces bid for NPP General Secretary

The National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Charles Dwamena, has announced his intention to contest for the position of General Secretary of the party.

In a statement released today, Dr. Dwamena said his decision is motivated by a strong conviction and a commitment to strengthening the party’s structures ahead of future political contests.

According to him, his ambition goes beyond seeking a position within the party hierarchy. He said he aims at rebuilding the NPP’s operational strength while deepening grassroots participation across the country.

“This is not just a contest for a position. It is a call to rebuild our operational strength, deepen grassroots participation, restore absolute discipline, and reposition our party machinery for decisive victories ahead and most importantly rebuild to restore the lost love,” he said.

Dr. Dwamena emphasized that the party requires strategic leadership and efficient coordination to maintain unity and ensure effective administration within its structures.

“The time has come for strategic leadership, effective coordination, loyalty to party structures, and results-driven administration,” he added.

He further pledged to work closely with party executives and stakeholders at all levels if elected as General Secretary, noting that collaboration will be key to strengthening the party.

“I am ready to serve, ready to listen, and ready to work with every polling station executive, constituency officer, regional and national stakeholder,” he stated.

Dr. Dwamena currently serves as the National Treasurer of the NPP and is widely known within party circles as “Dr. China.”

His declaration is expected to add momentum to the contest for the influential General Secretary position within the party.

His campaign message, themed “Rebuild to Restore the Lost Love,” highlights unity, discipline, and grassroots engagement as central pillars of his vision for the party’s future.