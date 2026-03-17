President Mahama meets muslim leaders, urges peace and tolerance

John Dramani Mahama has met with leaders of the Muslim community at an Iftar gathering, calling for sustained peace, tolerance, and moral responsibility across Ghana.

The meeting, held in the spirit of Ramadan, brought together Islamic clerics and community members to reflect on the significance of faith in promoting unity and national development.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mahama underscored the need for Ghanaians to embody the true principles of their religious beliefs in everyday life.

“As we observe Ramadan, we are also reminded of the importance of renewal and moral responsibility in our national life,” he stated.

He stressed that genuine faith goes beyond religious identity and must be demonstrated through compassion, forgiveness, and respect for others.

“If you say you are a true Muslim or a true Christian, and you are hard of heart, unforgiving, wicked, or you harm your fellow human being, then you cannot call yourself a true Muslim or a true Christian,” he said.

Mr. Mahama also used the occasion to recognise the contributions of Islamic leaders in maintaining peace and stability in the country. He commended the efforts of the National Chief Imam and other clerics for their continued guidance and advocacy for unity.

“Their wisdom and leadership continue to strengthen the bonds of peace and cohesion in our society,” he noted.

He further described Ramadan as a period that inspires generosity, compassion, and solidarity, urging citizens to uphold these values beyond the fasting season.

The gathering ended with prayers for peace, national cohesion, and continued coexistence among people of different faiths in Ghana.