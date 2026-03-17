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Tue, 17 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Ofori-Atta Will Not Return to Ghana for Prosecution, Pursues U.S. Residency Amid Corruption Case

Ofori-Atta Will Not Return to Ghana for Prosecution, Pursues U.S. Residency Amid Corruption Case

Ken Ofori-Atta
Former Ghana Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is currently at the center of an international legal and political dispute after reports indicate that he intends to remain in the United States rather than return to Ghana to face corruption-related charges.

According to recent reports, his legal team says he is pursuing permanent residency in the United States while contesting efforts to extradite him to Ghana.

Background of the Case
Ofori-Atta, who served as Ghana’s Minister for Finance from 2017 to 2024, has been charged by Ghanaian authorities in connection with multiple corruption and financial misconduct investigations.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) declared him a fugitive in 2025 after he failed to respond to summons related to ongoing investigations.

The investigations reportedly cover several major public finance matters, including revenue assurance contracts, national projects, procurement processes, and tax refund account payments.

Extradition Efforts
Ghana has formally requested his extradition from the United States, and U.S. officials have confirmed receipt of the request.

His lawyer has stated that he intends to contest any extradition proceedings aimed at returning him to Ghana.

Legal representatives argue that he fears he may not receive a fair trial in Ghana, describing concerns about the independence of the judiciary.

Immigration and Detention Status
In January 2026, Ofori-Atta was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over issues related to his immigration status and visa overstay.

He is currently held in an ICE detention facility in Virginia while immigration proceedings continue.

Court hearings in the United States are expected to determine whether he may remain in the country or face deportation to Ghana.

Interpol Developments
Separately, Interpol previously issued and later reviewed notices related to the case. According to publicly available records, Interpol’s oversight body permanently removed the red notice in February 2026 after determining concerns about compliance with neutrality requirements.

Political and Public Reactions
The case has generated significant political debate in Ghana, with some figures calling for voluntary return to face trial, while others support legal challenges and due process.

Supporters of prosecution argue the case reflects broader efforts to strengthen accountability and fight corruption in public office.

Conclusion
As of March 2026, reports indicate that Ken Ofori-Atta is pursuing U.S. residency and intends to challenge extradition attempts, while Ghanaian authorities continue legal efforts to bring him back to face corruption charges. The outcome now depends on ongoing U.S. immigration proceedings and international legal cooperation.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1375 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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