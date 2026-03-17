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Tue, 17 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Muslim African Presidents Join Prayers for Peace as Fasting Period Nears Its End

Muslim African Presidents Join Prayers for Peace as Fasting Period Nears Its End

As the fasting season observed by millions of Muslims across Africa approaches its final days, several Muslim African presidents have joined religious leaders and citizens in calling for peace, unity, and harmony across the continent.

In public messages marking the closing days of the holy month, leaders including Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, Adama Barrow of The Gambia, Azali Assoumani of the Comoros, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt encouraged citizens to use the spiritual lessons of the fasting period to strengthen unity and mutual respect among communities.

The leaders emphasized that the values practiced during fasting patience, generosity, compassion, and humility are essential for building peaceful societies. They urged citizens to extend these principles beyond the fasting season and apply them in everyday interactions.

President Adama Barrow called on Gambians to remain committed to national cohesion and tolerance, stressing that peaceful coexistence among different faiths and ethnic groups remains a cornerstone of stability and development.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria urged Nigerians to pray for national unity and security, emphasizing the need for citizens to support one another and reject violence and division.

Meanwhile, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi encouraged Egyptians to uphold the spirit of compassion and solidarity associated with the fasting season, while also praying for peace and stability across the African continent and the wider world.
Similarly, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani encouraged Mauritanians to use the final days of the fasting season to intensify prayers for peace across Africa, especially in regions facing conflict and humanitarian challenges.

In the island nation of Comoros, President Azali Assoumani highlighted the importance of solidarity and charity during the fasting period, noting that helping vulnerable members of society reflects the true spirit of the season.

Across the continent, mosques, community groups, and humanitarian organizations have increased charitable activities during the final days of the fast. Food donations, community meals, and support for disadvantaged families have been widely organized in many countries.

Religious leaders say these acts of generosity demonstrate the deep sense of solidarity among African communities during the holy period. Many have also encouraged interfaith prayers, bringing together Muslims and Christians to pray for stability and prosperity across the continent.

As the fasting season draws to a close, African leaders expressed hope that the spirit of reflection and compassion fostered during the holy month will continue to guide citizens and governments alike.

They noted that Africa’s future depends on unity, dialogue, and peaceful cooperation among its nations and peoples, urging all Africans to work together in building a more harmonious and prosperous continent.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1375 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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