They treated me like a riffraff – Blakk Rasta recounts experience in parliament

Ghanaian reggae musician and broadcaster Blakk Rasta has recounted a humiliating experience he claims he faced when he appeared before Parliament of Ghana, saying some lawmakers treated him as though he was a “riffraff” who was under the influence of drugs.

Speaking in a recent interview, the outspoken media personality said the atmosphere in Parliament during his appearance made him feel disrespected and misunderstood.

According to him, some Members of Parliament looked down on him and acted as though he was not worthy of being in the chamber.

“They saw me as a riffraff that was high on something,” he recalled, describing the situation as one of the most uncomfortable moments he had experienced in the public spotlight.

The incident dates back to when the musician was summoned before Parliament’s Privileges Committee after he alleged during a radio programme that a large number of MPs smoked marijuana and should therefore consider legalising it.

His remarks triggered outrage among lawmakers and led to his appearance before the committee to explain the claims.

Blakk Rasta said the manner in which some MPs behaved during his visit left him feeling embarrassed, adding that certain actions and comments made in the chamber suggested they were trying to ridicule him.

He also claimed that some legislators behaved immaturely during the proceedings, insisting that the experience showed a lack of respect toward him despite his willingness to cooperate with the process.

The musician, born Abubakar Ahmed, has long been known for his outspoken views on social and political issues in Ghana. His comments about marijuana use among MPs sparked a national debate at the time and eventually forced him to apologise before the House.

Despite the controversy, Blakk Rasta maintains that his advocacy was aimed at pushing for a broader conversation about the legalisation of cannabis and its potential economic benefits for the country.

Over the years, he has continued to speak openly about the incident, describing it as a moment that exposed the tensions between outspoken media personalities and political authority in Ghana.