"This nonsense Must Stop" — Ayew Afriyie slams NDC youth for locking up Ejisu NHIS Office

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, has condemned the reported closure of the Ejisu-Juaben District Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by some aggrieved youth believed to be affiliated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr. Ayew Afriyie described the action as unlawful and unacceptable, urging leaders of the NDC to call their supporters to order and prevent further acts of intimidation at public institutions.

Addressing journalists at the forecourt of the locked Ejisu NHIS office on Monday at about 6:30 pm, the Effiduase Asokore MP expressed strong disapproval of the incident, which he attributed to individuals he described as members of an NDC “taskforce.”

“This nonsense must stop,” he told the media, stressing that political disagreements should not result in the destruction of public property or disruption of essential services.

The press briefing followed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus’ second tour of cocoa-growing districts in the Ashanti Region.

Several NPP Members of Parliament were present in solidarity, including Hon. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, MP for Obuasi East; Hon. Salam Daamata Appianimaa, MP for Afigya Kwabre South; Hon. Frank Yeboah, MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North; Hon. Seth Osei Akoto, MP for Atwima Mponua; Hon. Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa; and Hon. Asafo Adjei, MP for Bosome Freho, along with other regional executives of the party.

Dr. Ayew Afriyie also criticised President John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of remaining silent on the matter and failing to take action against those responsible.

According to him, the government must demonstrate commitment to the rule of law by ensuring that individuals who engage in acts of vandalism and intimidation are held accountable.

Background

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Monday when a group of angry youth, believed to be associated with the NDC taskforce, stormed the Ejisu NHIS office to protest the appointment of Mr. Alex Nimako as the district manager.

The group, dressed in red shirts and headbands, chanted slogans.

A video circulating on social media shows some of the youth nailing wooden planks across the door of the manager’s office while tying red cloth to the edges, symbolising their rejection of the appointment.

The development has triggered widespread discussion in the Ashanti Region, with many calling for calm and urging authorities to investigate the matter to prevent further disturbances at public institutions.