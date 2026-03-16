ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 16 Mar 2026 Crime & Punishment

27 women remanded by court over alleged prostitution in Accra

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
27 women remanded by court over alleged prostitution27 women remanded by court over alleged prostitution

Twenty-seven (27) women have been remanded into police custody for two weeks by the La District Court for allegedly offering sexual services in exchange for money.

The accused persons were arraigned before the court after they were arrested during a police operation aimed at clamping down on prostitution and other related activities in parts of Accra.

Prosecutors told the court that the women were picked up at various locations during a targeted exercise by the Ghana Police Service.

According to the prosecution, the suspects were allegedly soliciting clients and offering sexual services for money at the time of their arrest. Authorities say the operation forms part of ongoing efforts by the police to address immoral and unlawful activities within the capital.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution requested that the accused persons be remanded to allow the police sufficient time to complete investigations into the case. The court subsequently granted the request and ordered that the women be kept in police custody.

The accused women are expected to reappear before the court on April 2, 2026, when the case will continue and further directions may be given.

Prostitution remains an offence under Ghanaian law, and individuals found guilty of engaging in such activities can face legal consequences under the country’s criminal statutes.

Meanwhile, authorities say operations to curb prostitution and other social vices will continue as part of broader efforts to maintain public order and enforce the laws of the country.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I installed as new leader of Kristo Asafo Mission Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I installed as new leader of Kristo Asafo Mission

4 hours ago

Kristo Asafo Mission rejects claims of shooting Adwoa Safo, calls for independent probe Kristo Asafo Mission rejects claims of shooting Adwoa Safo, calls for independen...

4 hours ago

Six arrested over Kwabenya shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo Six arrested over Kwabenya shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo

4 hours ago

Details emerges as Kristo Asafo Lawyer gives mission’s account of Adwoa Safo shooting incident Details emerges as Kristo Asafo Lawyer gives mission’s account of Adwoa Safo sho...

5 hours ago

Ghana will lift the 2026 World Cup trophy, it will shock the world – Prophet Prince Brown "Ghana will lift the 2026 World Cup trophy, it will shock the world" – Prophet P...

5 hours ago

NADMO issues final evacuation order for occupants of dilapidated buildings in Central Region NADMO issues final evacuation order for occupants of dilapidated buildings in Ce...

5 hours ago

Two dead, two rescued alive after building collapse at Gyegyeano in Cape Coast Two dead, two rescued alive after building collapse at Gyegyeano in Cape Coast

5 hours ago

Ghana vrs England: I saw both countries sharing 3 goals with Ghana leading — Prophet Prince Brown Ghana vrs England: "I saw both countries sharing 3 goals with Ghana leading" — P...

5 hours ago

Gov’t suspends SHS graduation ceremonies over rising extravagant celebrations Gov’t suspends SHS graduation ceremonies over rising extravagant celebrations

9 hours ago

Ghana Police Service Two pilgrims arrested over alleged assault on PAOG communications team member

Just in....
body-container-line