27 women remanded by court over alleged prostitution in Accra

27 women remanded by court over alleged prostitution

Twenty-seven (27) women have been remanded into police custody for two weeks by the La District Court for allegedly offering sexual services in exchange for money.

The accused persons were arraigned before the court after they were arrested during a police operation aimed at clamping down on prostitution and other related activities in parts of Accra.

Prosecutors told the court that the women were picked up at various locations during a targeted exercise by the Ghana Police Service.

According to the prosecution, the suspects were allegedly soliciting clients and offering sexual services for money at the time of their arrest. Authorities say the operation forms part of ongoing efforts by the police to address immoral and unlawful activities within the capital.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution requested that the accused persons be remanded to allow the police sufficient time to complete investigations into the case. The court subsequently granted the request and ordered that the women be kept in police custody.

The accused women are expected to reappear before the court on April 2, 2026, when the case will continue and further directions may be given.

Prostitution remains an offence under Ghanaian law, and individuals found guilty of engaging in such activities can face legal consequences under the country’s criminal statutes.

Meanwhile, authorities say operations to curb prostitution and other social vices will continue as part of broader efforts to maintain public order and enforce the laws of the country.