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Mahama is an Angel without wings – Blakk Rasta

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
General News Mahama is an Angel without wings – Blakk Rasta
MON, 16 MAR 2026

Ghanaian reggae musician and media personality Blakk Rasta has described President John Dramani Mahama as “an angel without wings,” praising his leadership and personality during a recent interview with Kafui Dey.

Speaking on the YouTube programme hosted by Kafui Dey, Blakk Rasta expressed admiration for Mahama, portraying him as a compassionate and humane leader whose actions reflect a strong sense of empathy for ordinary Ghanaians.

The outspoken broadcaster indicated that his interactions and observations of Mahama over the years have shaped his opinion about the president.

According to Blakk Rasta, Mahama possesses rare qualities of humility, tolerance and understanding, which in his view set him apart from many political figures. He explained that describing Mahama as an “angel without wings” symbolises his belief that the president demonstrates kindness and goodwill toward people even while navigating the complexities of politics.

During the wide-ranging conversation, the reggae artiste also reflected on various social and political issues in Ghana, sharing personal experiences and perspectives on leadership, governance and national development. The interview formed part of Kafui Dey’s series of conversations with influential personalities across different sectors.

Blakk Rasta, known for his outspoken commentary on politics and social justice, has frequently used his music and media platforms to express strong views on governance and public leadership in Ghana.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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