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National Chief Imam calls for sanity on roads ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations 

  Tue, 17 Mar 2026
Social News National Chief Imam calls for sanity on roads ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
TUE, 17 MAR 2026

Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, has urged road users to adhere strictly to road safety regulations to help reduce crashes, injuries and deaths, ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

He said ensuring safety on the roads was a collective responsibility and urged drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians to be mindful and disciplined to protect lives.

“We call on everyone to be cautious on the roads to improve safety and peace, especially ahead of the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.

Sheikh Sharubutu gave the advice on Monday when Management of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) visited him at his residence in Accra to extend felicitations during the Ramadan fasting period and discuss strategies for public sensitisation ahead of the Muslim festival.

The Chief Imam said safeguarding lives on the road was in the interest of every citizen and critical to national development.

“It is in our interest to protect ourselves and other citizens so that the nation will progress. Everybody must be mindful and cautious on the roads,” he said.

Shiekh Sharubutu prayed for Allah's guidance and protection for the nation, asking for continued peace and harmony among all citizens.

“There is no difference between Muslims and Christians, irrespective of our faith because we all proceed from one father, Adam. Let us live in peace and love each other,” he added.

The Chief Imam commended the NRSA for its continuous efforts to minimise road crashes and encouraged motorists to avoid dangerous driving behaviours such as unlawful overtaking and disregard for road regulations.

Mr Joshua Quist, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the NRSA, said the visit formed part of the Authority's stakeholder engagement aimed at strengthening collaboration with key national figures to promote road safety awareness.

He noted that the Chief Imam had long served as an ambassador for road safety and remained a critical partner in the Authority's public education efforts.

“The message is very simple. We know the Chief Imam has been an ambassador for road safety, and since you embarked on your fasting, we want to support you and encourage everyone to end the fasting period successfully and safely,” he said.

Mr Quist expressed concern over the rising trend of road crashes and fatalities, noting that road traffic deaths had increased from 2,494 in 2024 to 2,949 currently.

He added that pedestrian knockdowns had also risen from 2,394 to 2,561 within the same period.

Mr Quist said motorcycle-related crashes were among the leading contributors to road fatalities,

He added that 226 out of the 420 deaths recorded in the Greater Accra Region in 2025 were motorcycle-related, representing approximately 54 per cent.

The Regional Director said the Authority would continue to collaborate with the Chief Imam and other stakeholders to intensify public education and reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities.

The NRSA delegation also presented GH¢5,000 and assorted items to support the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations and requested prayers for improved road safety across the country.

The Chief Imam offered prayers for the nation and for safer roads.

GNA

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