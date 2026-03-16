NPP chose the best person as 2028 flagbearer — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

A former Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made the right choice by electing former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its 2028 presidential candidate.

The opposition party, as part of its rebuilding efforts following the 2024 elections, held flagbearer elections on January 31, 2026, contested by five party stalwarts.

The election saw Dr. Bawumia winning with about 56% of the vote cast, followed by Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Addressing party stalwarts over the weekend, the former Suame lawmaker described the party’s choice as the best.

“We have elected our leader. If you ask me, the NPP has chosen the best person for the 2028 general election. In terms of every eligibility criterion, Dr. Bawumia stands tall when compared to all the aspirants who were in the race,” Kyei Mensa-Bonsu said.

He further urged party members to put aside differences and unite behind the flagbearer.

“So please, let us be happy about our choice. Following the election, the best thing to do now is to reconcile. With unity, winning the next election is not only feasible but also possible,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia has assured party members of his commitment to working diligently to unite the party ahead of the 2028 elections.