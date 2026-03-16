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Volta Region: 20 communities to face 9-hour power outage over GRIDCo’s March 17 maintenance

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines A file photo of GRIDCo staff during maintenance
MON, 16 MAR 2026
A file photo of GRIDCo staff during maintenance

Residents and businesses in parts of the Volta Region will experience a temporary power outage on Tuesday, March 17, due to planned maintenance works.

The will affect twenty communities, including Ho Township and Ho Airport.

The maintenance is being carried out at the Ho Bulk Supply Point by Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to improve power supply in the area.

In a public notice issued on Monday, March 16, the power transmission company said the exercise would lead to a temporary disruption in electricity supply.

“The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) will undertake planned maintenance works at the Ho Bulk Supply Point. This will result in a temporary outage,” the statement read in part.

According to the notice, the outage will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Communities expected to be affected include Ho Township, Ho Airport, Tritrinu, Wumenu, Kpetoe, Ziope, Sokode Gborgame, Abutia towns, Akrofu towns, Adaklu Kodzobi, Hoviefe, Klefe, Ziavi, Microwave, Taviefe, Matse, Shia, Nyive, Lume and Dzologborgame.

“The inconvenience that will arise as a result of this outage is deeply regretted,” the statement stated.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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