Security recruitment: 'NPP didn’t refund application fees while in power' — Majority reject calls

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has dismissed calls for the refund of application fees paid by unsuccessful applicants in the ongoing security service recruitment exercise.

More than 500,000 young people reportedly applied for recruitment into agencies such as the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana National Fire Service, even though available vacancies are estimated at about 5,000.

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the Ministry of the Interior to refund the application fees to those who will not be recruited, describing the situation as a financial burden on unemployed youth.

However, addressing the matter on the floor of Parliament on Monday, March 16, the Bawku Central MP rejected the calls.

He argued that the previous administration did not refund similar fees collected during recruitment exercises.

“I’ve heard my friends on the Minority side [of the House] mention at press conferences that the Interior Minister should refund[the application fees]. They did the same thing; advertised, people paid, and they never refunded one Ghana cedi to anyone,” he said.

The Majority Leader further argued that the debate should rather focus on policies that would create jobs for the thousands of young people seeking employment.

“You cannot be discussing refund now. Let’s discuss how we can fix the economy so that jobs can be created for all these young people,” he stated.

Ayariga also emphasised that refunding the fees would not address the underlying challenge of unemployment.

“Is the young man looking for the money? The young man is looking for a job. He wants government to create a job for him,” he noted.