ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Security recruitment: 'NPP didn’t refund application fees while in power' — Majority reject calls

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Security recruitment: NPP didn’t refund application fees while in power — Majority reject calls
MON, 16 MAR 2026

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has dismissed calls for the refund of application fees paid by unsuccessful applicants in the ongoing security service recruitment exercise.

More than 500,000 young people reportedly applied for recruitment into agencies such as the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana National Fire Service, even though available vacancies are estimated at about 5,000.

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the Ministry of the Interior to refund the application fees to those who will not be recruited, describing the situation as a financial burden on unemployed youth.

However, addressing the matter on the floor of Parliament on Monday, March 16, the Bawku Central MP rejected the calls.

He argued that the previous administration did not refund similar fees collected during recruitment exercises.

“I’ve heard my friends on the Minority side [of the House] mention at press conferences that the Interior Minister should refund[the application fees]. They did the same thing; advertised, people paid, and they never refunded one Ghana cedi to anyone,” he said.

The Majority Leader further argued that the debate should rather focus on policies that would create jobs for the thousands of young people seeking employment.

“You cannot be discussing refund now. Let’s discuss how we can fix the economy so that jobs can be created for all these young people,” he stated.

Ayariga also emphasised that refunding the fees would not address the underlying challenge of unemployment.

“Is the young man looking for the money? The young man is looking for a job. He wants government to create a job for him,” he noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I installed as new leader of Kristo Asafo Mission Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I installed as new leader of Kristo Asafo Mission

1 hour ago

Kristo Asafo Mission rejects claims of shooting Adwoa Safo, calls for independent probe Kristo Asafo Mission rejects claims of shooting Adwoa Safo, calls for independen...

1 hour ago

Six arrested over Kwabenya shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo Six arrested over Kwabenya shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo

1 hour ago

Details emerges as Kristo Asafo Lawyer gives mission’s account of Adwoa Safo shooting incident Details emerges as Kristo Asafo Lawyer gives mission’s account of Adwoa Safo sho...

2 hours ago

Ghana will lift the 2026 World Cup trophy, it will shock the world – Prophet Prince Brown "Ghana will lift the 2026 World Cup trophy, it will shock the world" – Prophet P...

2 hours ago

NADMO issues final evacuation order for occupants of dilapidated buildings in Central Region NADMO issues final evacuation order for occupants of dilapidated buildings in Ce...

2 hours ago

Two dead, two rescued alive after building collapse at Gyegyeano in Cape Coast Two dead, two rescued alive after building collapse at Gyegyeano in Cape Coast

2 hours ago

Ghana vrs England: I saw both countries sharing 3 goals with Ghana leading — Prophet Prince Brown Ghana vrs England: "I saw both countries sharing 3 goals with Ghana leading" — P...

2 hours ago

Gov’t suspends SHS graduation ceremonies over rising extravagant celebrations Gov’t suspends SHS graduation ceremonies over rising extravagant celebrations

6 hours ago

Ghana Police Service Two pilgrims arrested over alleged assault on PAOG communications team member

Just in....
body-container-line