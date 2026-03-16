Kwaku Azar proposes Fugitive Public Officers Accountability Act to curb absconding suspects

Legal scholar and social commentator Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has proposed a new legislation aimed at preventing public officials accused of corruption from fleeing the country to evade justice.

He said the proposed law, the Fugitive Public Officers Accountability Act (FuPOAA), would remove trend where leaving the country seems like a viable option for public officers facing corruption-related charges.

In a social media post on Monday, March 16, Prof Kwaku Azar explained that the proposed legislation would introduce strict accountability mechanisms, including asset freezing and extradition procedures once a suspect leaves the country after being summoned by the courts.

“A Fugitive Public Officers Accountability Act (FuPOAA) would ensure that fleeing justice never becomes a viable strategy for public officials,” he said.

According to him, the architecture of the proposed law would be built around several pillars designed to ensure accountability and also strengthen the country's anti-corruption regime.

“The law would embed a simple rule into our accountability system: running away cannot preserve wealth, office, or privilege,” he stated.

The proposal comes amid ongoing corruption prosecution involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The former minister, who is currently in the United States, is among suspects facing corruption-related charges filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The Office of the Attorney General is pursuing extradition proceedings, although Mr. Ofori-Atta is said to be seeking permanent residency in the United States.